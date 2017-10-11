Dodge cheerleaders are fierce on the mat

By Brian Grauberger
The Dodge County cheerleaders competed in the Falcon Frenzy at East Laurens High School on October 7, 2017. Both the high school and middle school teams represented Dodge County with impressive second and first place finishes respectively.
The high school also competed the previous weekend in Milledgeville, bringing home the second place trophy.
Both teams are working toward advancing the technical difficulties of the routes in preparation for area, region and state competitions.
Routines are two minutes 30 seconds and are graded in three areas by six different judges. Panel A judges evaluate the athlete’s jumps, cheers and dance. Panel B judges evaluate the tumbling, which includes both standing and running. Panel C includes partner stunts and pyramids with height being taken into consideration as well.
Within each of the categories, the athletes are graded based on the difficulty of the task and how it is performed. Both of the Dodge teams are scoring well in all three areas and have progressively gotten higher scores with more difficult stunts and tumbling over the past few years. Working as a team is essential, as each member plays an equally important role to perform each task required. These athletes may wear bows, skirts and a smile, but don’t be fooled, they are fierce on the mat.
The coaches are extremely proud of the teams’ efforts and anticipate even better scores going into the end of the season over the next few weeks. High school coach Sheena Orange stated after the competition, “Very proud of the girls. Each week we are getting stronger.”
Come out and support these incredible athletes.
The middle school will be competing in Vidalia next week. The team is coached by head coach Lori Cadwell with assistant coaches Sarah Ashley Winans and Amy Howard. Team members include Georgia Hardy, Meagan Rushing, Ava Wilkinson, Amelia Godfrey, Dezi Thomas, Lana Kay Pritchett, Sara Beth Cadwell, Gracie Mann, Laura Kate McCranie, Kate Jones, Akasha Johnson, Makayla Atchley, Morgan Parker, Ashlyn Grauberger, Amirah Huttoe, Leah Cook, Brianna Studstill, Camryn Vaughn, Ashlee Knowles, Kaylee Knowles and Anna Margret Stapleton.
The high school team is coached by Sheena Orange and Tammy Lewis. Team members include Sarah Beth Kirkland, Alyssa Trifiletti, Harlee Strickland, Sydney Steff, Ashley Howell, Bailey Wilson, Molli Mann, Jaida Rollins, Logan Lanier, Destiny Davis, Marlyn Parker, Kenzie Thomas, Shelby Cannon, Ivy Mincey, Ashlyn Dominy, Audrey Graham, Ryleigh Gonzales, Caroline Scarborough, Madison Durden and Amy Elizalde.
