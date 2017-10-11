Indians crush the Fightin’ Irish in 42-21 win

By David Bush
Last Friday night was full of excitement and anticipation. The mighty Dublin Irish were coming to town, it was Dodge County Senior Night, and Eastman would be hosting the 13 WMAZ tailgate party. Our Indians, 2-0 in the region and 5-0 on the season, were up against Dublin, also 2-0 in the region and 4-2 on the year.
The Dodge County fans packed the house to cheer on our team and honor the seniors for their hard work, dedication and sacrifice that make our program top-notch. Thank you seniors!
Dodge County would lose the coin toss and Dublin deferred to the second half. The opening kickoff went to freshmen Daylon Gordon, who returned the ball all the way out to the Dodge County 41-yard line to set up the offense first and ten. The Indians wasted little time, and five plays later, on a second and 13 play from the 18-yard line, RJ Carr took the ball up the middle and sprinted to the end zone, diving over a would-be tackler at the goal line, for a spectacular first touchdown of the night. Peyton Bush came in to boot the extra point and the Indians were ahead early, 7-0 with nine minutes, 57 seconds still to go in the first quarter. The Indians kicked the ball off to Dublin, and the Irish offense would take over at their own 23-yard line. The Indian defense shut down the Irish and forced a punt, not allowing a single first down.
Dublin punted the ball out to the Dodge 45-yard line, and the Indian offense began the second drive from there. The second drive took only one play as Carr burst through the Dublin defense and took the ball 55 yards down the sideline for another Dodge touchdown. Bush was good on the extra point, and Dodge was leading 14-0 with seven minutes, 20 seconds still to play in the first quarter.
The Irish would take over at their own 27-yard line and begin to figure some things out. Dublin put together a 12-play drive to score on a first and goal play from the 1-yard line. The point after was good, and Dublin cut the lead in half, 14-7, with one minute, 52 seconds left in the first quarter.
After a couple of miscues by the Dublin kickoff team, Dodge would get the ball at their own 40-yard line.
The Dodge offense would only manage one first down before having to punt back to Dublin. Bush came in and punted to the Irish, making them have to start at their own 18-yard line. Dublin began gaining yards in big chunks and moving right down the field. 11 plays later, they were back in the end zone. The point after was good, and just like that, the game was tied 14-14 with five minutes, 49 seconds to go in the second quarter.
After a Dublin kickoff to Dodge, both defenses would stiffen. Dodge punted to Dublin, and Dublin back to Dodge. The Indians, with one minute, one second left in the second, would get the ball down to the Irish 36-yard line with one second left on the clock. Bush would be called on to attempt a 53-yard field goal, but a penalty cost the Indians five more yards and moved the ball out of field goal range. Nick Cummings tried to get the ball to the end zone but was tackled, and the half would end 14-14.
The second half started with Dodge kicking off to Dublin and kicker Bush booting the ball five yards deep for a touchback. Dublin, starting at their own 20-yard line, began marching down the field. The Irish were at the Dodge 38-yard line, when the Indian defense knocked the ball loose. Shemour Jordan came up with the big fumble recovery.
The Indian offense came alive and began moving the ball again. On second down and two from the Dublin 34-yard line, Erin Pitts broke free and outran everyone to the end zone. Bush’s point after was good, and the Indians, once again, had the lead 21-14, with five minutes 31 seconds to go in the third quarter.
Again, Bush’s kickoff would sail into the end zone, and the Irish had bad field position, starting from their own 20-yard line. The Indian defense shut down the Irish attack, forcing a three and out and punt.
Dodge took over at the Dublin 48-yard line, and on the fourth play of the drive, Pitts ripped through the Irish defense, and raced 40 yards for another Dodge County touchdown. The point after was good, and the score was now 28-14, Dodge County.
After another kickoff into the end zone, Dublin started at their own 20 and pulled off an 80-yard drive, using 16 plays to get back to within a touchdown of Dodge. The score was now 28-21 Dodge, with six minutes, 17 seconds to go in the game.
Those Dublin Irish just wouldn’t quit, but neither would our Indians. After the Dublin kickoff went out of bounds, Dodge took over at their own 35-yard line. The Indians put together an impressive drive of their own, and took the ball 65 yards in nine plays, before Carr capped it off with a 6-yard run for his third touchdown of the night. The extra point by Bush was good, and the score was 35-21 with two minutes, 22 seconds left in the game.
The Indians would kick the ball off to Dublin and tackle the return man at the 15-yard line. Dublin was running out of time and needed to pass the ball to move the ball and manage the clock. On first and ten from the 15, the Irish quarterback dropped back to pass, and linebacker Tyler Montford blitzed through the line and sacked the quarterback, causing a fumble in the end zone, which Montford rolled over and recovered for a Dodge County touchdown. The point after by Bush was good, and the score was 42-21 with two minutes left in the game.
Montford’s touchdown seemed to take wind out of Dublin’s sails, and on their last possession of the game, they would be unable to get out of their side of the field before turning the ball over on downs to the Indians. Dodge would run out the clock to take the victory 42-21 and move to 3-0 in the region and 6-0 on the season.
The game statistics, courtesy of Jay Mullis, were as follows. Dodge County had 13 first downs to Dublin’s 18 first downs. In rushing yards, Dodge County had 325 and Dublin had 321 rushing yards. In passing yards, the Indians had a total of 18 to the Irish’s 26 passing yards.
In rushing and scoring, Carr had 154 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns; Pitts had 135 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns; Nick Cummings had nine carries for 35 yards; Montford had one touchdown and Bush was six of six in point-after attempts.
Next week, the Indians travel to Sandersville to the “House of Pain” to face the Washington County Golden Hawks. Washington County won the region last season and could prove to be the biggest challenge for the Indians this season, despite their 2-4 record. This team is big and fast, and most of their losses come from much larger schools. If at all possible, please be there Friday, October 13, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. to cheer on our Indians.
Pressures Quarterback Dodge County Indian Jared Cannon (#3) puts pressure on the Dublin quarterback during Friday night’s came. (Photo by Jennifer Peacock)
