Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
The Dodge County Hospital Auxiliary (Pink Ladies and Red Shirts) proudly announces the 2017 annual Love-Lite Tree project. This year, we will again be lighting a beautiful tree placed on the lawn of the hospital. Year after year, it has been lighted with hundreds of bulbs by you and your friends to represent the love you have for those dear to you.
This year is no different. Honor your loved ones with a lighted bulb on the tree, or memorialize the “memory” of a loved one.
We would like to assure you that all fundraising proceeds by the auxiliary are used solely to benefit Dodge County Hospital, its patients and our community. Over the years, we have volunteered thousands of hours and have contributed more than $300,000.00 to the hospital.
Our contributions to the hospital include such things as the education building, the chapel, wheelchairs, TVs, patient lifting equipment, infant car seats and much more.
Whether we are making cakes for a bake sale, working in the gift shop, wheeling patients to their rooms, handing out newspapers, delivering flowers, assisting with blood drives or whatever, we strive to be a positive force for our hospital and our community.
You can participate in this year’s Love-Lite project by filling out a form (forms are available at the hospital gift shop and all hospital waiting rooms).
Mail it, along with your contribution (any dollar amount is appreciated) to: Dodge County Hospital Auxiliary, P.O. Box 4309, Eastman, GA 31023.
The name of the honoree and your name will be printed in The Dodge County News, unless you request otherwise. You can also simply send us a note stating that you want to purchase a light in honor of or in memory of your loved one (please include your telephone number in the event we need to clarify anything – our telephone number is 478-448-4095.
Thank you for your support of the auxiliary and our Love-Lite program. Your contributions allow us, and you, to give back to our hospital and our community.
JoAnn Bray
Dodge County Hospital Auxiliary president
Letter to the editor
