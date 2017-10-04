Legals 10-04-17

1004
CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on September 15, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
2004 CHEVY SILVERADO (Black), Tag# 5D84F3; VIN# 2GCEC19V941118253; 410 Model SB Shotgun, SN 257934
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 21st day of September, 2017.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
CHIEF BECKY SHEFFIELD
Eastman Police Department
5117 2nd Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on September 12, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE THOUSAND SIX
HUNDRED EIGHTY EIGHT DOLLARS ($1,688.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY, 2004
HONDA ACCORD
TAG# RHV5450,
VIN# 1HGCM56374A158885
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 14th day of September, 2017.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
GARY WIDENER
Eastman Police Department
5117 2nd Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
APPLICATION TO REGISTER A BUSINESS TO BE CONDUCTED UNDER A TRADE NAME
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
The undersigned hereby certifies that he is conducting a business in the CITY OF EASTMAN, County of DODGE, State of Georgia, under the name: TERRY’S UPHOLSTERY and the nature of the business is: UPHOLSTERY AND FABRIC WORK and that said business is composed of the following person: DONNIE TERRY; 1231 RODDY HIGHWAY, EASTMAN, GA 31023.
This affidavit is made in compliance with GA Code Annotated, Title 10, Chapter 1, Section 490.
Sworn to and subscribed before me.
This 25th day of September in the year 2017.
DONNIE TERRY
Applicant
NOTICE OF INTENT TO
VOLUNTARILY DISSOLVE A CORPORATION
Notice is given that a Notice of Intent to Dissolve NICOLEIGH, INC., a Georgia nonprofit corporation with its registered office at 1352 HAWKINSVILLE HIGHWAY, DODGE COUNTY, EASTMAN, GA 31023, will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. It is hereby requested that all persons or entities with claims against NICOLEIGH, INC. present the amount and date of such claim and the reason for underlying transaction for such claim in a written statement and send such statement to NICOLEIGH, INC. c/o THOMAS EUGENE PEZOLD at 1352 HAWKINSVILLE HIGHWAY, EASTMAN, GA 31023. Except for claims which are contingent or arise after the time at which NICOLEIGH, INC. files its Notice of Intent to Dissolve with the Secretary of State, a claim against NICOLEIGH, INC. not otherwise barred will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce such claim is commenced with two years after the publication of this notice.
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND
CREDITORS
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
All creditors of the Estate of CLYDE
BLANKENSHIP, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law and all other persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 27th day of September, 2017.
NELLIE BLANKENSHIP
2687 Chauncey Milan Road
Milan, GA. 31060
Executrix of the Last Will and Testament of CLYDE BLANKENSHIP, Deceased
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF HAZEL B. YOUNGBLOOD
All creditors of the Estate of HAZEL B. YOUNGBLOOD are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 12th day of September, 2017.
CHADWICK W. SMITH,
Executor of the
Estate of HAZEL B. YOUNGBLOOD, Deceased
CHADWICK W. SMITH
322 Harrison Street
Eastman, GA 31023
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by VICKIE M GOOCH AKA VICKIE GOOCH AND CLIFTON JARVIS GOOCH to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR FIDELITY MORTGAGE, A DIVISON OF DELTA FUNDING CORPORATION dated 8/17/2006 and recorded in Deed Book 551 Page 268 Dodge County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by HSBC BANK USA, N.A., AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED NOTEHOLDERS OF RENAISSANCE HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 20063, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 51,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on NOVEMBER 07, 2017 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA AND BEING A PORTION OF LAND LOT #128 IN SAID DISTRICT CONTAINING 0.12 ACRES MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT A POINT ON THE NORTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT #128 WHICH POINT IT LOCATED 265 FEET FROM NORTH CORNER OF SAID LOT AND FROM SAID POINT THUS ESTABLISHED RUNS SOUTH 45 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 11.81 FEET TO A POINT THENCE RUN SOUTH 41 DEGREES 41 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 146.69 FEET TO A POINT THENCE RUN NORTH 45 DEGREES 18 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE 115.30 FEET TO A POINT THENCE RUN NORTH 45 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 30.04 FEET TO A POINT THENCE SOUTH 45 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 95 FEET TO A POINT THENCE RUN NORTH 45 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 117 FEET BACK TO A PLACE OF POINT OF BEGINNING.
FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY: THE APN IS SHOWN BY THE COUNTY ASSESSOR AS 033 031; SOURCE OF TITLE IS 176-611 RECORDED 06/02/1983.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 839 GOOCH RD, EASTMAN, GA 31023 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): CLIFTON JARVIS GOOCH AND VICKIE M GOOCH AKA VICKIE GOOCH or tenant or tenants.
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC
FORECLOSURE LOSS
MITIGATION
1661 WORTHINGTON ROAD
SUITE 100
WEST PALM BEACH, FL 33409
1-877-596-8580
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed
first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
HSBC BANK USA, N.A.,
AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED
NOTEHOLDERS OF
RENAISSANCE HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 20063
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
VICKIE M GOOCH
AKA VICKIE GOOCH AND
CLIFTON JARVIS GOOCH
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7637
1017664263A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1017664263A
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF MYRTLE DUNN HOWELL, DECEASED
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
EMORY J. HOWELL has applied to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of MYRTLE DUNN HOWELL. deceased, of Dodge County. (Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before October 24, 2017.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Dodge County Court House
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
