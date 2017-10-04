Gary Ward was to be the main performer at the Heart of Georgia Regional Air Show on Saturday, September 30, 2017. His airplane seemed more popular than the pilot as attendees of the event had a chance to see it up close and personal before the opening ceremonies. (Photo by Becky Holland)

Over 2,000 attend annual air show

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, October 4. 2017
Comments (0)
By Becky Holland
More than 3,000 people were expected to attend the Third Annual Heart of Georgia Air Show at the Heart of Georgia Regional Airport in Eastman Saturday. Clouds and questionable weather brought in a little more than 2,000 people.

Attendees enjoyed touring the aviation college as well as trying out the flight simulator and other interactive exhibits. They also were able to tour a passenger airplane. Eight food vendor trucks were on site as well.

Hosted by Middle Georgia State University, and presented by Kenocoa Aerospace, the family-friendly event was set to have aerobatic performances by pilots, like Jimmy Burke, Buck Roetman, The Silver Wings, The Twin Tigers and Gary Ward.

Ward was to be the grand finale. A native of north Georgia, he began his air show career in 1998 in a Pitts S2-B. In 1999, he moved to the Giles 202 and in 2006, he became the first pilot to begin flying air shows in the awesome new MX2. While waiting for the weather to clear, attendees were able to view all of the airplanes that would be used in performances. Ward’s was a popular one for viewing.

Natalie Rischbieter, director of Alumni Affairs for Middle Georgia State University and coordinator of the air show, said of the event, “This was our third air show … the event first started out as a homecoming event. We had talked about having events at each of our campuses, and I happened to be looking through old materials.”

“Before Middle Georgia State University merged and took over the aviation college, there was an annual air show, and I thought, ‘wouldn’t that be a nice event to have at homecoming?’ So, we decided to do it … and it has been excellent for us,” Rischebieter explained.

“We had new performers and different food truck vendors that added to the success of the event,” she said.

Rischebieter credited many people with their contributions toward making the air shows successful. “Adam Holloway and his team have been tremendous.”

Other sponsors of the Air Show included the City of Eastman, the Eastman-Dodge County Chamber of Commerce, the Dodge County Board of Commissioners, Ocmulgee Electric Membership Corporation, Alan Curtis, Heart of Georgia Regional Airport, Citizens Bank and Trust, Arconic, Southeastern Air Services, Inc., Express Jet, Eastman Rotary Club and PSA Airlines.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News