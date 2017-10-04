By Becky Holland
More than 3,000 people were expected to attend the Third Annual Heart of Georgia Air Show at the Heart of Georgia Regional Airport in Eastman Saturday. Clouds and questionable weather brought in a little more than 2,000 people.
Attendees enjoyed touring the aviation college as well as trying out the flight simulator and other interactive exhibits. They also were able to tour a passenger airplane. Eight food vendor trucks were on site as well.
Hosted by Middle Georgia State University, and presented by Kenocoa Aerospace, the family-friendly event was set to have aerobatic performances by pilots, like Jimmy Burke, Buck Roetman, The Silver Wings, The Twin Tigers and Gary Ward.
Ward was to be the grand finale. A native of north Georgia, he began his air show career in 1998 in a Pitts S2-B. In 1999, he moved to the Giles 202 and in 2006, he became the first pilot to begin flying air shows in the awesome new MX2. While waiting for the weather to clear, attendees were able to view all of the airplanes that would be used in performances. Ward’s was a popular one for viewing.
Gary Ward was to be the main performer at the Heart of Georgia Regional Air Show on Saturday, September 30, 2017. His airplane seemed more popular than the pilot as attendees of the event had a chance to see it up close and personal before the opening ceremonies. (Photo by Becky Holland)
Over 2,000 attend annual air show
