Remember Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ridiculously kneeling with his players and locking arms while protesting the national anthem? What was Jerry thinking? Kevin Jackson on TheBlackSphere.net (great site!) calls it “The Jerry Jones”: “The ‘Jerry Jones’ is when the players kneel beforehand, then lock arms during the national anthem. Do they really believe the public is that stupid? And you know it was stupid, because the New York Times called it ‘progressive.’”
Kevin Jackson on TheBlackSphere.net 10-1-17
From the great site VDare.com: “Jackie Mason on free speech as a minority privilege: If you are a white Protestant American Gentile, you can’t say a word.”
NFL: National Felon League.
ESPN: Expendable Sociologists Peddling Nonsense.
If Shoeless Joe Jackson played baseball today, he could get a heckuva shoe endorsement contract.
Over the years the perennial one percent party losertarians have become nuisance candidates who sometimes tip the balance to the Democrats in close elections. Democrats love having Libertarians on the ballot to split the opposition vote.
“A rich man is nothing but a poor man with money.”
W.C. Fields
Before running with a story the left considers the possible exploitation value as it did in the Duke lacrosse hoax, until it unraveled quickly, and too late to bury the story, since the media hype was quick and heavy.
Big business continues to spend big bucks in D.C. lobbying for more foreign workers and cheap labor. Crimigrants, as D.A. King calls them, come into the USA unchecked.
In June 2015 The University of Missouri at Kansas City tried to hire Hillary Clinton to speak at the school, then was told it would cost $275,000. They then decided to save money by paying daughter Chelsea Clinton a mere $65,000 for a 10-minute speech.
Random thoughts
