Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
As a combat veteran, who served honorably in all branches of the armed forces and two combat tours in an infantry line company, spilling blood on the battlefield and seeing friends die along side me, this new nonsense of professional athletes in giving the proverbial “middle finger” to our national anthem and the American flag, sure strikes at my caustic nature, and I won’t blink once in telling you to your face or in print. Colin Kaepernick, who is a washed up former NFL quarterback, immature punk and wanna be Marxist, got the ball rolling (pun intended), taking a knee and not standing for the national anthem and the American flag.
I knew it wouldn’t be long before it became widespread, and more players wanted to get their 15 minutes of fame and do likewise, as this past weekend, September 24, 2017, when no less than 150 players, team owners and coaches showed total disrespect by sitting, scratching their crotch, picking their nose and stretching while the anthem was being played. Why so many? It was simply because of a comment that our president made that mirrored similar feelings of most Americans of this dimwit Kaepernick and nitwit NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for supporting this silly protest by the players and coaches. Now, here is my personal protest. Please take note, NFL, it is also not required that we, the fans, watch or buy tickets, and I won’t be wasting my time watching a bunch of oppressed millionaires play a game, claiming they are discriminated against and holding up their fists in allegiance to a black militancy ideology.
And while we are on the subject of racial inequity, someone needs to look into why a black quarterback is earning ten times as much more money than a white quarterback, who is ahead of him in the depth chart and clearly a better player. My new acronym for “NFL” is “not for long.” Now, how many of you folks are shouting “USA, USA, USA,” after President Trump’s blistering speech of “fire the SOB for not standing for the anthem,” and then the following Sunday, you so-called “loyal Americans” were watching these treasonous traitors and were hooping, hollering and back-slapping over a “TD” by these feckless idiots you were criticizing just two days before? Yea, that’s what I thought too. Go back to your Lazy-Boy and suck down another Bud Lite. You’re just as much of a hypocrite as them.
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F. Retired
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)