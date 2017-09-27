By Russ Ragan
The Dodge Middle School Lady Warriors split a couple of region games this past week. They dropped a very tough 3-2 game at Bleckley County. Dodge rallied to take a 21-13 win over East Laurens. Dodge will host Swainsboro this Thursday in the season’s final regular season game at 4:00 p.m.
Here are the stats from last week’s play. At Bleckley County, Ava Rowland was one for three with a double and a run scored; Makiyah Roberson was one for three, a run scored and a stolen base; Annie Jones was two for three with a run batted in (RBI); JaiunaVae Pattillo had an RBI and Brooke Perdue pitched really well in the game with nine strikeouts.
Against East Laurens, Dylana Barton had a walk and three runs scored; JaiunaVae Pattillo had a single and four runs scored; Jayci Yawn had a walk; Annie Jones had a homer, a walk, four runs scored, two stolen bases and three RBI’s.
Makiyah Roberson was two for two, had two walks and two runs scored; Brooke Perdue had a single, two runs scored and was the winning pitcher in the game; Ava Maxwell had two walks, two runs scored and an RBI; Reagan Boney had a walk and a run scored; Ava Rowland had a single, a stolen base and two runs scored and Carsen Etheridge had two walks and two runs scored.
Dodge Lady Warriors split region games
