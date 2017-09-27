Lady Indians are undefeated in the region

By Russ Ragan
It was a huge week for the Dodge County High Lady Indians Softball team. They had four big region matchups, including a big showdown last Monday at Bleckley County. The game was the battle everyone expected, as the lead swung both ways. Dodge trailed 5-4 going into the seventh. The Lady Indians got off the deck and scored four runs in the seventh for a huge 8-5 win.
The rest of the week also included region matchups. Tuesday, September 19, 2017, Dodge defeated Washington County 12-0. Northeast Macon came to town on Wednesday to makeup a rained out game, and Dodge rolled to a 20-0 win. The Lady Indians finished the week up with a 13-2 road win at East Laurens. The game had a late conclusion due to weather delays.
There was a big crowd in Cochran for the huge region matchup. Jade Dowdy got the start on the mound for the Lady Indians. She got off to a strong start, as she had three strikeouts through the first two innings. The game was scoreless going into the third. With one out, Julianna Bellflower walked, Jade Dowdy reached on an error and Aniyah Black walked, to load the bases. With two out, Jacey Dowdy hit a double that unloaded the bases to give Dodge a 3-0 lead. The Lady Royals got a pair of runs back in the fourth to cut the Dodge lead to 3-2.
Dodge picked up a run in the sixth, as Amber Maxwell singled home Abby Manning for a 4-2 Dodge lead. Bleckley would charge back in its half of the sixth. They would score three unearned runs to take a 5-4 lead going to the seventh inning.
Dodge would be at the top of the order in the seventh. Bellflower would lead off with a walk. The Lady Indians would then get a big break, as Bleckley threw away a potential double play ball, and that put runners on first and second with nobody out. A walk to Black would be her third of the game, and the bases were loaded with nobody out. Manning would single home Bellflower to tie the game at 5-5. Jacey Dowdy would then get her third hit and fourth run batted in (RBI) that scored Sydney Powell, who was running for Jade Dowdy to give Dodge a 6-5 lead. Dodge would then get huge insurance runs on RBI’s from Sara Lann and Hailey Hickman, and Dodge would have an 8-5 lead going to the bottom of the seventh.
The Lady Royals would make one final stand, as they got a pair of base runners with two out. A harmless ground ball to Manning at third would end the wild game and give the Lady Indians a huge 8-5 win.
Dodge would host Washington County on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, in another big region contest. Freshman Linzy Bowen got the start on the mound. She picked up a pair of strikeouts to start the day. Bellflower walked and Jenna Hickman would reach on an error. They both stole a base to set up Black. She would single both runners in for a 2-0 Dodge lead.
An error and a wild pitch later would have her at third, and Manning would drive her in for a 3-0 Dodge lead. Hailey Hickman would double home Europe Brown, who was running for Jacey Dowdy who walked, and Dodge had a 4-0 lead after the first.
Bowen got another pair of strikeouts in the second and third. The Lady Indians would add to the lead in the third. With one out, Manning reached on an error, and Jacey Dowdy walked. Hailey Hickman singled home Manning, and Maxwell drove in Brown, who was running for Jacey Dowdy, and the Dodge lead was 6-0. Bowen got the side out in order in the fourth, thanks to a rare 5-6-4 double play turned by Manning, Black and Bellflower.
Dodge would put the game away in the home half of the fourth. Bellflower would be hit by a pitch to lead off. Powell would single and advance to third on an error, as Bellflower would score for a 7-0 Dodge lead. Black would single home Powell for an 8-0 game. The lead would be 9-0, and after a walk by Gracie Lewis and a Lann single, Jade Dowdy would pinch-hit a three-run homer that just got over the left field fence for a 12-0 lead, and that would end the game. Bowen would finish up with a no-hitter and seven strikeouts.
On Wednesday, September 20, Dodge would host Northeast Macon. This game got completely out of hand from the start. Dodge would draw 14 walks in the game, including eight in the first inning alone. Lann would pitch a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts in the 20-0 blowout. The game could have actually been much worse, if not for the fact that Dodge made four of their six outs on purpose.
Here is a stat rundown of the game. Bellflower was two for two with three runs scored, two walks and two stolen bases; Jade Dowdy was one for one with two walks, three runs scored, two RBI’s and a stolen base; Black was two for two with a double and a triple, three runs scored and three RBI’s; Manning was one for one with two runs scored, a stolen base, two RBI’s and two walks; Lann had two walks, two runs scored and three RBI’s; Powell had two walks, two runs scored and two RBI’s and Bowen was two for three with a run scored, a stolen base and four RBI’s.
The Lady Indians would wrap up their busy week with a road game at East Laurens. Dodge jumped out early in this one. Bellflower would walk, Jade Dowdy would reach on an error and Black would single to load the bases with nobody out. A single from Manning would give Dodge a 1-0 lead. Jacey Dowdy would drive in Powell, who was running for Jade Dowdy, and Black for a 3-0 Dodge lead. Lann would knock in Manning with a single for a 4-0 lead. Bellflower would single home the final run of the inning for a 6-0 Dodge game after the top of the first.
Jade Dowdy got the start on the mound for the Lady Indians. The Lady Falcons got a couple of runs back in the bottom of the second, and the Dodge lead was 6-2.
Dodge would answer back in the third. The Lady Indians got a pair of RBI’s from Black and Manning, and the lead was back to 8-2.
Dodge added to the lead in the fourth. With two out, Maxwell doubled, and she would score on a single from Jenna Hickman for a 9-2 lead. The lead remained 9-2 going into the seventh on a stormy night. Maxwell singled and stole second. She scored on a single from Bellflower for a 10-2 game.
A two-out single from Black scored Bellflower for an 11-2 game. Manning would triple to score Black, and she would score on an error for a 13-2 lead. Dodge had to sit through a weather delay in the bottom of the seventh but had no problem, as the final would be 13-2.
Winds up Sara Lann goes in for the windup and pitch for the Dodge County Lady Indians. (Photo by Kim Dowdy)
Lady Indians are undefeated in the region
