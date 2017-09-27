Dodge slams Southwest 38-14

By David Bush
Well sports fans, region play is finally here. This is the part of the schedule where every game counts towards our playoff hopes. Most teams do not want to start region play with Southwest Macon. This team beat us in a war over there in Macon last season. They also tied Washington County (Waco) for the best record in the region last year, but lost to Washington County head-to-head, giving Waco the region championship.
This team features a quarterback, #11 Jordan Slocum, who is listed at six foot, five inches tall (I think he’s taller than that) and 215 pounds, and middle linebacker #9 Randy Green at six foot, one inch tall and 230 pounds #9 Green was a first team Class AA all-state selection last season. Needless to say, our Indians were going to have to bring their “A” game to play with these big boys.
To start the game, Dodge lost the coin toss (first one we’ve lost this season), so Southwest used one of ole Rex Hodge’s tricks and deferred to the second half. Southwest kicked the ball off to #2 R.J. Carr, who returned the ball to the Dodge 35-yard line. Our offense took over and picked up a first down out to the 45-yard line. There, on first and ten from the 45-yard line, #2 Carr shot through the Patriot defense for a 55-yard touchdown run. #19 Peyton Bush tacked on the extra point and just like that, Dodge was on top 7-0 early in the game.
After the kickoff, the Indian defense held the Patriots to a three and out series and forced a punt.
The Dodge offense took over at their own 18-yard line. #27 Erin Pitts carried the ball for 9 yards, and then #11 Nick Cummings hit #20 KeAnthony Woods on a nice pass to set up first and ten at the Dodge 29-yard line. On the next play, #2 Carr got loose and sprinted 68 yards before being caught on about the 4-yard line of Southwest. Three plays later, #2 Carr carried the ball into the end-zone for ”Another Dodge County Touchdown,” as announcer Quint Bush would say. The point after by #19 Bush was true, and the scoreboard changed to 14-0 Indians with six minutes 12 seconds to go in the first quarter.
After a Dodge kickoff and nice tackle by the kicker #19 Bush, Southwest set up for their next attempt at finding the end-zone. The Indian defense, which has been tough all year, forced another three and out.
The Patriots punted the ball back to Dodge and three plays later, Dodge was punting the ball back to the Patriots. #19 Bush connected on a 40-yard punt to get the ball out of Dodge territory. So, on the following possession, Southwest, on third and 13, tried to pass their way down the field, only to have #20 Woods intercept the throw and return the ball to midfield. The Indians marched down the field with hard runs by the firm of #2 Carr, #16 Cummings and #27 Pitts. On first and goal from the 5-yard line, #2 Carr walked in for his third touchdown of the game. #19 Bush again was good on the extra point attempt, and the score was 21-0 with ten minutes 33 seconds to go in the second quarter.
The Patriots, starting at their own 20-yard line, due to an unreturnable kick by #19 Bush, began to move the ball down the field. Southwest put together an 11 play, and one ridiculous penalty on Dodge, drive to go 80 yards and get into the end-zone for their first touchdown. The Patriots went for two on the extra point but were unsuccessful making the score 21-6 with six minutes 24 seconds left in the second quarter.
On the ensuing Southwest kickoff, future phenom #1 Daylon Gordon, returned the ball to the 30-yard line of Dodge. The Indians offense wasted little time getting right back down the field before stalling at the 6-yard line of Southwest. #19 Bush and the field goal team were called on to come in and convert on a 23-yard field goal and increased the score to 24-6 with one minute two seconds left in the half. Dodge would stifle the Patriot offense for the next 62 seconds and the half ended.
The halftime shows by both bands were very entertaining. The Marching Chiefs, who sounded great, were also accompanied by the middle school band and some fine young dancers from the Georgia Peach Dance Team, “The Dodge County Dazzlers.” We are very fortunate to have such a talented group of performers in our community. If your kids are not currently involved in another activity and would like to be a part of something that is growing and really exciting, I would encourage you to get them involved in band or one of the drill teams. They won’t be sorry.
The second half started with another touchback by kicker #19 Bush. The two teams spent much of the third quarter in a defensive battle, trading possessions and field position until, with three minutes 26 seconds left in the third quarter, the Patriots found the end-zone on a 32-yard pass play. Their two-point conversion was good, and now the score was 24-14 Dodge.
On the following kickoff, #27 Pitts took the ball all the way out to the Patriot 48-yard line. Dodge was unable to take advantage of the good field position, and the Dodge drive was halted at the Patriot 25-yard line on a fourth and one play.
Momentum seemed to be turning in favor of Southwest. In just three plays, the Patriots were threatening, when Indian #35 big Jadin Johnson got in the backfield and chased the quarterback all the way back to the Southwest 28-yard line before slamming him to the turf for a HUGE defensive play.
On second and 43, the defense again came up big and forced a fumble. Dodge pounced on the ball, and we were back in business. On the Indians’ second play from scrimmage #27 Pitts exploded up the middle for a 25-yard touchdown. #19 Bush came in and added the extra point, and Dodge had put out the fire, increasing the lead to 31-14 with nine minutes 47 seconds to go in the game.
On the next Patriot possession, on a third and four play, the Dodge defense flushed the quarterback out of the pocket, forcing a desperation pass that was intercepted by #45 Tyler Ruffin, who raced 35 yards untouched to the end-zone for an apparent touchdown. But the flag fairy paid us a visit again, and the ball was brought back to the Patriot 37-yard line. Eight plays later, #16 Cummings ran the ball in from two yards out, and #19 Bush kicked his fifth extra point of the night to make the score 38-14.
The reserves would be brought in for both teams to finish out the game with about four minutes 50 seconds to go in the game. Neither team would score again, and the game would end 38-14 Dodge.
This was a big region win for our Indians and next week we will have to bring our “A” game again. As for this week, boys, I give you an A+.
The game statistics, courtesy of Jay Mullis, were as follows. Dodge County had 17 first downs to Southwest’s ten. The Indians had 326 total rushing yards, while Southwest had 73. Dodge had 27 passing yards to Southwest’s 172. In total offense, the Indians had 353 yards to Southwest’s 245. In scoring and rushing totals, #2 Carr had 202 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns. #27 Pitts had 86 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown. #16 Cummings had 35 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, #1 Gordon had three yards on two carries and #19 Bush was five for five on extra point attempts and one for one on a 23-yard field-goal.
Next week the game will be against a much-improved Northeast Macon team in Macon.
Everyone that can make the trip, please come and support our Indians. Dodge County always brings a huge crowd, and it really makes a difference. We’ll see you there.
MAKES LONG RUN Indian R.J. Carr (#2), leads the Southwest Macon Patriots on a 68-yard chase down the field that got Dodge County close to the end zone. (Photo by Spencer Smith Photography)
