Two killed in wreck

A man and woman were killed when the 18 wheeler they were in ran into a Dodge County trash truck. The accident happened at approximately 11:23 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26 at the intersection of the Chauncey Rhine Highway and the Milan Eastman Highway at Mt. Ararat Church. It appeared that the trash truck was headed toward Milan on the Milan Eastman Highway and failed to yield the right of way to the 18 wheel truck that was headed toward Chauncey on the Chauncey Rhine Highway at the stop sign at the intersection of the two roads. The man driving the 18 wheeler and a woman passenger were killed. The driver of the trash truck was injured and was taken to Dodge County Hospital by Dodge County Emergency Medical Services (EMS). The 18 wheel truck had a Randall Stubbs Trucking, Inc. logo on the door. The names of the deceased were not given out due to next of kin being notified. Dodge County EMS, the Chauncey Fire Department, the Milan Fire Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies and the Georgia State Patrol responded to the accident. Full details of the wreck were not available from the Georgia State Patrol as of presstime. (Photo by Chuck Eckles)