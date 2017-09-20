Legals 09-20-2017

1004
CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on September 12, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE THOUSAND SIX
HUNDRED EIGHTY EIGHT DOLLARS ($1,688.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY, 2004
HONDA ACCORD TAG # RHV5450,
VIN # 1HGCM56374A158885
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 14th day of September, 2017.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
GARY WIDENER
Eastman Police Department
5117 2nd Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JEYNELLE DAVIS, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 1st day of September, 2017.
DANNY CANNINGTON
Executor,
Estate of JEYNELLE DAVIS
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JOHN LEWIS FOWLER, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 13th day of July, 2017.
JAMES RANDALL WOODARD
Executor,
Estate of JOHN LEWIS FOWLER
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF HAZEL B. YOUNGBLOOD
All creditors of the Estate of HAZEL B. YOUNGBLOOD are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 12th day of September, 2017.
CHADWICK W. SMITH,
Executor of the
Estate of HAZEL B.
YOUNGBLOOD, Deceased
CHADWICK W. SMITH
322 Harrison Street
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF JOHN WILLIAM DENNIS
All creditors of the Estate of JOHN WILLIAM DENNIS are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 28th day of August, 2017.
Ruby Peacock Dennis,
Executor of the
Estate of JOHN WILLIAM
DENNIS, Deceased
RUBY PEACOCK DENNIS
405 Ocmulgee Church Road
Eastman, GA 31023
1011
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER CONTAINED IN
SECURITY DEED
STATE OF GEORGIA,COUNTY OF Dodge
Pursuant to a power of sale contained in a certain security deed executed by DAVID K. WINANS, hereinafter referred to as Grantor, to USA, acting through RURAL HOUSING SERVICE, USDA recorded in Deed Book 391, beginning at page 296, of the deed records of the Clerk of the Superior Court of the aforesaid state and county, and by virtue of a default under the terms of said security deed, and the related note, the undersigned attorney-in-fact for the aforesaid Grantor (which attorney-in-fact is the present holder of said security deed and note secured thereby) will sell at the usual place of conducting Sheriff’s sales in said county within the legal hours of sale, for cash, to the highest bidder on the FIRST TUESDAY IN OCTOBER 2017, all property described in said security deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 1.14 ACRES, WITH FRAME DWELLING THEREON, KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 22, BLOCK A, UNIT 2, SECTION 1 OF THE MINTER RIDGE SUBDIVISION IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, GEORGIA, AS SHOWN ON AN ORIGINAL PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY WILLIAM P. JOHNSON, REGISTERED SURVEYOR, DATED JUNE 8, 2001, APPEARING OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 31, PAGE 220, DODGE COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE, AND A REVISED PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY WILLIAM P. JOHNSON, REGISTERED SURVEYOR, DATED NOVEMBER 9, 2001, APPEARING OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 31, PAGE 237, DODGE COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE, SAID PLATS AND THE RECORD THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE HEREIN IN AID OF THIS DESCRIPTION. SAID TRACT IS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO SAID PLATS AS FOLLOWS: FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHWESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF PINE HAVEN DRIVE WITH THE SOUTHWESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF MINTER DRIVE RUN THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHWESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF MINTER DRIVE A DISTANCE OF 300.00 FEET TO A UTILITY POLE WITH NAIL BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED. THENCE RUN SOUTH 44 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 37 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 304.61 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 64 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 41 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 159.35 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 44 DEGREES 27 MINUTES 39 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 357.03 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTHWESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF MINTER DRIVE; THENCE RUN SOUTH 45 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 27 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 149.50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED. SAID PROPERTY IS THE SAME LAND AS THAT DESCRIBED IN A DEED FROM SS&M REALTY, INC. TO ROBERT WILLIAM TURNER AND MARILYN M. TURNER BY DEED DATED JANUARY 31, 1984 APPEARING OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 179, PAGE 474, DODGE COUNTY DEED RECORDS.
SAID PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED IS CONVEYED SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS CONTAINED IN THE DECLARATION OF RESTRICTIONS BY R. CARLISLE MINTER AND J. H. MINTER AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 146, PAGES 195-197 IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT, SAID RESTRICTIONS BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
SAID LEGAL DESCRIPTION BEING CONTROLLING, HOWEVER, THE PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 620 MINTER DRIVE, EASTMAN, GA 31023
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable); any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, and all other matters of record superior to the said Security Deed. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. State Home Mortgage, as loan servicer is the entity with authority to negotiate, amend and modify the terms of the Note and Security Deed.
STATE HOME MORTGAGE may be contacted at: 60 EXECUTIVE PARK SOUTH, N. E., ATLANTA, GA 30329; 404-679-0574.
TO THE BEST OF THE UNDERSIGNED’S KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS BELIEVED TO BE DAVID K. WINANS, OR TENANT(S).
GEORGIA HOUSING AND
FINANCE AUTHORITY,
as Transferee, Assignee, and
Secured Creditor
As attorney-in-fact for the aforesaid Grantor
CAMPBELL & BRANNON, LLC
Attorneys at Law
Glenridge Highlands II
5565 Glenridge Connector, Suite 350
Atlanta, GA 30342
770-392-0041
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW.
IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt given by JOYCE A WATSON to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., (“MERS”), AS NOMINEE FOR HOMECOMINGS FINANCIAL, LLC F/K/A HOMECOMINGS FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, dated 10/16/2006, and Recorded on 10/26/2006 as Book No. 556 and Page No. 110-129, DODGE County, Georgia records, as last assigned to WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR CARRINGTON MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2007-RFC1, ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES (the Secured Creditor), by assignment, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $69,300.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the DODGE County Courthouse within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN OCTOBER, 2017, the following described property:
ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN COUNTY OF DODGE, STATE OF GEORGIA AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN BOOK 450 PAGE 267 AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING A PORTION OF LAND LOT #264 IN SAID DISTRICT, CONTAINING 0.74 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
TO FIND THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN CONVEYED, COMMENCE AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE STATE HIGHWAY NUMBER 46 WITH THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT #264; AND RUN THENCE ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF HIGHWAY #46 IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 626.6 FEET TO A POINT, THIS BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN CONVEYED, AND FROM SAID POINT, THUS ESTABLISHED, THENCE RUN SOUTH 8 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 201.8 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 45 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 55 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 84 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 109.5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 7 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 209.4 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 82 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 30.65 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 7 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 40 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF HIGHWAY #46; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE SOUTH 82 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 109.5 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALL IN ACCORDANCE WITH A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY JIM H. ROSS, DODGE COUNTY SURVEYOR, SAID PLAT BEING OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 19, PAGE 123, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
SUBJECT TO ALL ZONING ORDINANCES, CONDITIONS, EASEMENTS, AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD. The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. Because the debt remains in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR CARRINGTON MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2007-RFC1, ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES holds the duly endorsed Note and is the current assignee of the Security Deed to the property. CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, acting on behalf of and, as necessary, in consultation with WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR CARRINGTON MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2007-RFC1, ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES (the current investor on the loan), is the entity with the full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the loan. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC may be contacted at: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, 1600 SOUTH DOUGLASS ROAD, SUITE 200A, ANAHEIM, CA 92806. Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, the secured creditor is not required to amend or modify the terms of the loan.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party/parties in possession of the subject property known as 1130 SOPERTON HWY, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023 is/are: JOYCE A WATSON or tenant/tenants.
Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, covenants, etc.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 913172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
AS TRUSTEE FOR CARRINGTON MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST
SERIES 2007-RFC1,
ASSET-BACKED
PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES
as Attorney in Fact for
JOYCE A WATSON.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
00000006747265
BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER
LEVINE & BLOCK, LLP
4004 Belt Line Road,
Suite 100
Addison, Texas 75001
Telephone: 972-341-5398
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
By virtue of the power of sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from JAMES BRADLEY PUCKETT AND PAMELA MICHELLE PUCKETT TO MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK, dated July 21, 2003, recorded in Deed Book 447, page 242, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia, conveying the property described hereinafter to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $101,621.50, with interest thereon as set forth therein, for a total amount of $102,303.51 (as of August 4, 2017) being due, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Eastman, Georgia, during the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN OCTOBER, 2017, the following described property, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN ORIGINAL LAND LOT NOS. 45 AND 46 IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN THE CITY OF MILAN, SAID PARCEL FRONTING 210.00 FEET ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF PARKER STREET (ALSO KNOWN AS PARKER ROAD), AND EXTENDING BACK THEREFROM IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION 101.7 FEET ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF THE DODGE-TELFAIR COUNTY LINE ROAD, AND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEGINNING AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE CENTERLINE OF THE DODGE-TELFAIR COUNTY LINE ROAD (BEING THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN TELFAIR COUNTY & DODGE COUNTY), AND THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF PARKER STREET, AS EXTENDED, AND FROM SAID POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING, AS ESTABLISHED, RUNNING THENCE NORTH 40 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 08 SECONDS WEST 210.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THENCE NORTH 44 DEGREES 27 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST 101.7 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 40 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 08 SECONDS EAST 210.00 FEET TO A NAIL IN THE CENTERLINE OF THE COUNTY LINE ROAD; THENCE RUNNING WITH THE CENTERLINE OF COUNTY LINE ROAD SOUTH 44 DEGREES 27 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 101.7 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING OF THIS DESCRIPTION; AND BEING FURTHER SET FORTH IN THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY BY GRADY BONEY, TELFAIR COUNTY SURVEYOR, SAID SURVEY DATED JANUARY 6, 1986, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 118, DODGE COUNTY RECORDS, SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of nonpayment of the indebtedness when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. The debt remaining in default, the sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees, notice of intent to collect attorney’s fee having been given.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS JAMES BRADLEY PUCKETT, OR A TENANT OR TENANTS, AND SAID PROPERTY COMMONLY HAS AN ADDRESS OF 177 EAST COUNTY LINE ROAD, MILAN, GEORGIA 31060.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK, 6 COLLEGE STREET, McRAE, GA 31055. Telephone: 229-868-5656. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. §44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Deed to Secure Debt.
THE MERCHANTS &
CITIZENS BANK
ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR
JAMES BRADLEY PUCKETT
AND PAMELA MICHELLE
PUCKETT
C. LEE CANNON, JR.
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
ATTORNEYS FOR THE MERCHANTS & CITIZENS BANK
POST OFFICE BOX 55270
MCRAE, GEORGIA 31055
PHONE 229-868-6065
FACSIMILE 229-868-6063
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from LUCILLE C. HAMILTON aka LUCILLE HAMILTON to CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY, dated February 15, 2015, and recorded in Deed Book 781, Pages 281-284; Deed Book 788, page 1820, and Deed Book 788, page 2123, DODGE County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in October, 2017, the following described property:
DEED BOOK 781 PAGE 281
TRACT ONE: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE NORTHWEST HALF OF THE SOUTH QUARTER OF LAND LOT NO. 33 IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 25.31 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED BY LIZZIE HAMILTON VICKERS TO LOTTIE DAVIS, DATED OCTOBER 1, 1960 AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 87, PAGE 437, OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND FURTHER BEING THAT SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO THE GRANTOR HEREIN BY S.C. CADWELL BY DEED DATED JULY 11, 1983, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 177, PAGE 154, OFFICE OF SAID CLERK.
LESS AND EXCEPT: THAT CERTAIN 1.52 ACRE TRACT CONVEYED TO DOYELLON HAMILTON BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JUNE 18, 1998, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 306, PAGE 282, OFFICE OF SAID CLERK.
FURTHER LESS AND EXCEPT: THAT CERTAIN 2.0 ACRE TRACT CONVEYED TO VIRGINIA H. BELFLOWER BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JUNE 11, 1999, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 331, PAGE 244, OFFICE OF SAID CLERK.
TRACT TWO: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 33 IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 11.79 ACRES, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO FIND THE POINT OF BEGINNING, START AT THE SOUTH CORNER OF LAND LOT 33; THENCE RUN ALONG THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT NORTH 43 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 371 FEET TO A POINT, THIS BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN CONVEYED. AND FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT, THUS ESTABLISHED, THENCE RUN NORTH 46 DEGREES 34 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 1388.7 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 42 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 366 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN ALONG A FENCE SOUTH 45 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 379.3 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 48 DEGREES 04 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 351.8 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 47 DEGREES 25 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 667.3 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT 33; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SOUTHWEST LOT LINE SOUTH 43 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 379.3 FEET BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALL ACCORDING TO PLAT OF SURVEY DATED JUNE 1977, MADE BY JIM ROSS, SURVEYOR, SAID PLAT BEING OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 15, PAGE 152, AND SAID PLAT BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
DEED BOOK 788 PAGE 18
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 33 IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 2.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO ESTABLISH THE POINT OF BEGINNING, BEGIN AT THE INTERSECTION FORMED BY THE CENTERLINE OF COUNTY ROAD 338, WHICH IS ALSO THE APPARENT SOUTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT, AND THE CENTERLINE OF S. C. CADWELL ROAD, ALSO KNOWN AS COUNTY ROAD 46, WHICH IS ALSO THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT; THENCE RUN ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF S. C. CADWELL ROAD NORTH 38 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 1260.86 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, THUS ESTABLISHED, CONTINUE TO RUN ALONG THE CENTER OF SAID ROAD NORTH 38 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 295.50 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 52 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 37 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 295.50 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 38 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 295.50 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 52 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 37 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 295.50 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BEGINNING. ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY WILLIAM P. JOHNSON, GA. R.L.S. NO. 1713, DATED MAY 14, 1999, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 30, PAGE 20, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
DEED BOOK 788 PAGE 21
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 33 IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 1.52 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO ESTABLISH THE POINT OF BEGINNING, BEGIN AT THE INTERSECTION FORMED BY THE CENTERLINE OF COUNTY ROAD 338, WHICH IS ALSO THE APPARENT SOUTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT, AND THE CENTERLINE OF S. C. CADWELL ROAD, ALSO KNOWN AS COUNTY ROAD 46, WHICH IS ALSO THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT; THENCE RUN ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF S. C. CADWELL ROAD NORTH 38 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 746.56 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, THUS ESTABLISHED, CONTINUE TO RUN ALONG THE CENTER OF SAID ROAD NORTH 38 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 48 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 04 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 315 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 38 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 48 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 04 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 315 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BEGINNING. ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY WILLIAM P. JOHNSON, GA. R.L.S. NO. 1713, DATED 05/21/98, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 29, PAGE 110, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, COVENANTS AND EASEMENTS OF RECORD.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
CITIZENS BANK & TRUST
COMPANY
As Attorney-in-Fact for
LUCILLE C. HAMILTON
AKA LUCILLE HAMILTON
AVERY LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 1446
Dublin, Georgia 31040
478-353-0146
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by COLUMBUS D ADAMS AKA COLUMBUS ADAMS AND ENDA LUCILLE ADAMS to UNION PLANTERS BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION dated 8/30/2001 and recorded in Deed Book 383 Page 315 DODGE County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-SHL1, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $57,500.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on October 03, 2017 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
ALL THAT PART OF LOT OF LAND NUMBER TWO HUNDRED THIRTY-THREE (233) IN THE LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT A POINT IN THE MIDDLE OF A CERTAIN LANE, WHICH LANE IS PARALLEL WITH THE OLD MILAN-RHINE HIGHWAY AND WHICH IS AT RIGHT ANGLES TO THE NORTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT 233, AND WHICH SAID BEGINNING POINT IS ESTABLISHED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT A POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHEAST LOT LINE WITH THE MEDIAN LINE OF THE OLD MILAN-RHINE HIGHWAY AND RUN ALONG SAID NORTHEAST LOT LINE A DISTANCE OF ONE THOUSAND TWENTY-FIVE (1,025) FEET TO THE CENTER OF SAID LANE AND THENCE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY-FOUR (44) DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF TWO HUNDRED TEN (210) FEET TO LOCATE THE POINT OF BEGINNING; FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING THUS ESTABLISHED RUN ALONG THE CENTER OF SAID LANE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY-FOUR (44) DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF ELEVEN HUNDRED SEVENTY-SIX (1176) FEET TO LANDS OF MRS. W. S. PARKS, THENCE ALONG THE PARKS LINE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FORTY-THREE (43) DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF THREE HUNDRED TWELVE (312) FEET TO LANDS OF IDA ADAMS; THENCE ALONG THE ADAMS LINE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FORTY-ONE (41) DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF ELEVEN HUNDRED SEVENTY-SIX (1176) FEET TO LANDS OF IDA ADAMS; THENCE ALONG THE IDA ADAMS LINE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY-SIX (46) DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF FOUR HUNDRED FORTY-FOUR (444) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING TEN (10) ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING THE PROPERTY SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF A SURVEY BY H. G. MCCRANIE AND W. D. DOSTER, DATED MARCH 24, 1970, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 9, PAGE 19 AND BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN.
LESS AND EXCEPT: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LOT OF LAND NUMBER 233 IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO FIND THE POINT OF BEGINNING BEGIN AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT WITH THE MEDIAN LINE OF THE OLD MILAN-RHINE HIGHWAY AND RUN THENCE ALONG SAID NORTHEAST LOT LINE WHICH RUNS ALONG A ROAD IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION OF ONE THOUSAND TWENTY-FIVE (1025) FEET; THENCE RUNNING ALONG THE CENTER OF A LANE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY-FOUR (44) DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF ONE THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED FORTY-FOUR (1244) FEET. THIS IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING THUS ESTABLISHED RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FORTY-THREE (43) DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF THREE HUNDRED TWELVE (312) FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY IDA ADAMS; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY-ONE (41) DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED FORTY-TWO (142) FEET TO A STAKE LOCATED AT LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY MRS. W. S. PARKS; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID LANDS IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY-THREE (43) DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF THREE HUNDRED TWELVE (312) FEET TO THE CENTER LINE OF SAID LANE; THENCE RUNNING ALONG THE CENTER LINE OF SAID LANE; THENCE RUNNING ALONG THE CENTER LINE OF SAID LANE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FORTY-FOUR (44) DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED FORTY-TWO (142) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING A PART OF THE LANDS, SHOWN ON A PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY MCCRANIE & DOSTER, SURVEYORS, WHICH IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 9, PAGE 19 CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, WHICH SAID PLAT IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY AS CONVEYED BY GRANTOR BOOKER T. ADAMS IN DEED DATED OCTOBER 31, 1973, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 133, PAGES 157-158, SAID RECORDS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT.
LESS AND EXCEPT: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 233 OF THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO FIND THE POINT OF BEGINNING, BEGIN AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE MEDIAN LINE OF THE OLD MILAN AND RHINE HIGHWAY AND RUN ALONG THE ORIGINAL NORTHEAST LAND LOT LINE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION 1,026 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE TURN AND RUN SOUTH 44 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO A POINT WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING, FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING THUS ESTABLISHED, RUN IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 46 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 44 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 46 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 44 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET BACK TO THE POINT OR PLACE OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY DEEDED TO COLUMBUS ADAMS BY W. J. STUCKEY AND G. C. STUCKEY ON MARCH 30, 1970 AND A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY SET OUT IN PLAT BOOK 19 OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY AS CONVEYED BY GRANTOR HEREIN TO MARYETTA GLOVER BY DEED DATED AUGUST 30, 1994 IN DEED BOOK 242, SAID RECORDS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 309 ADAMS CIRCLE, RHINE, GA 31077 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): COLUMBUS D ADAMS AKA COLUMBUS ADAMS AND ULYSEES MITCHELL or tenant or tenants.
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC
FORECLOSURE LOSS MITIGATION
1661 WORTHINGTON ROAD
SUITE 100
WEST PALM BEACH, FL 33409
1-877-596-8580
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-SHL1
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
COLUMBUS D ADAMS AKA COLUMBUS ADAMS AND ENDA LUCILLE ADAMS
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP,
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7637
1017661040A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1017661040A
1015
NAME CHANGE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: AMY HO
Civil Action File No. 17V-8188
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that AMY HO, the undersigned, filed him Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 24th day of August 2017, praying for a change in the name of the petitioner from AMY TRUONG HO to AMY TRUONG BROWN.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 15th day of AUGUST, 2017.
AMY HO
Petitioner
