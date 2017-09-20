Lady Warriors score big in region games

By Russ Ragan
The Dodge Middle School Lady Warriors softball team got some games in recently around the rough weather that we had lately. Dodge recorded three big region wins. They whipped Dublin after a 17-run first inning, in a 24-2 win.
They recorded 11-3 wins over both Vidalia and Swainsboro. Here are the stat rundowns from those games.
In Dublin, Meg Lewis had three walks and two runs scored; Rebecca Bowling had a walk, a triple and a run scored; Ava Maxwell had three walks and three runs scored; Reagan Graham had a single, a double and three runs scored; Mariah Flowers had a walk, a single, a homer and three runs scored; Alyssa Reed had two walks and three runs scored; Annie Jones had a walk, a homer and three runs scored and Jessica Joiner had two walks, a single and three runs scored. She was also the winning pitcher.
In Vidalia, Ava Rowland had a single, a walk and a run scored; Jayci Yawn had a run scored; Makiyah Roberson had a triple, a double, a walk and three runs scored; JaiunaVae Pattillo had a single and two runs scored; Annie Jones had two singles and three runs scored; Reagan Boney had two singles; Skye Meadows had two walks and a run scored and Brook Perdue was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts.
In Swainsboro, Jayci Yawn had a single and a run scored; Dylana Barton had a single, a triple and a run scored; Makiyah Roberson had a single and a run scored; Reagan Boney had a run scored; Brooke Perdue had a single and two runs scored; Annie Jones had a single and three runs scored and Skye Meadows had a single and two runs scored.
