Lady Indians split games in Laurens County

By Russ Ragan
The Dodge High Lady Indians split a pair of games over the past week, after postponements with Telfair County and Northeast Macon. Dodge made the swing through Laurens County with West Laurens on Wednesday and Dublin on Thursday.
The West Laurens game was quite the battle. The game saw Dodge rally with two out in the seventh to send the game to extra innings before dropping a tough 3-2 decision. Dodge returned to region play on Thursday, and they crushed the Lady Irish 17-0.
The Northeast game is scheduled to be made up today (Wednesday), with a 5:30 p.m. at home.
Jade Dowdy got the start this past Wednesday, against the Lady Raiders. She retired the side in order in the first on a pop-up and a pair of ground outs. All three went to shortstop Aniyah Black. Dodge got on the board in the second. Hailey Hickman singled with one out, and she advanced to third on a two-out hit from Jenna Hickman. Julianna Bellflower singled to left, scoring Hailey Hickman for a 1-0 Dodge lead.
The game remained 1-0 going to the bottom of the fourth. The Lady Raiders tied the game, after a leadoff double and a sacrifice fly. The damage was limited, as Jacey Dowdy threw out a base runner on a perfect throw to Black. The game was tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the fifth. The Lady Raiders took the lead with an unearned run, and it was a 2-1 game.
The game remained 2-1 going to the seventh inning. Amber Maxwell got Dodge’s first hit since the second inning with a leadoff single. A sacrifice bunt put the tying run in scoring position. With two out, Jade Dowdy singled her home and the game was tied at 2-2. Both teams went down in order in the eighth. Dodge had its chance in the ninth, as they loaded up the bases with three walks. Dodge couldn’t push across a run. The Lady Raiders would push across a run in the bottom of the ninth and take a 3-2 win. Jade Dowdy pitched really well, as she threw just 81 pitches, with a rare no-walk, no-strikeout game.
The important game of the week was Thursday, as Dodge traveled back to Dublin, this time for a region game against the Lady Irish. Dodge got to work in the top of the first with two out. Black was hit by a pitch, Abby Manning followed with a single and Jacey Dowdy reached on an error to load the bases. Sara Lann would single to score Black, Manning and Europe Brown, who was running for Jacey Dowdy to give Dodge a 3-0 lead.
No problems for Jade Dowdy in the bottom of the first, as she got the side out in order, including a strikeout. Jenna Hickman walked to lead off the Dodge second. Bellflower followed with a single. A pair of stolen bases put runners on second and third. Jade Dowdy helped herself with a double, scoring Jenna Hickman and Bellflower for a 5-0 game. Sydney Powell, running for Dowdy, and Black would add runs and give Dodge a 7-0 lead going into the bottom of the second.
Dodge got out of a small jam in the bottom of the second, as the Lady Irish put a pair of runners on base. The Lady Indians went back to work at the plate in the third. Maxwell reached on an error and stole second to lead off the inning. A single from Jenna Hickman scored Maxwell for an 8-0 lead. Bellflower walked and she, along with Jenna Hickman, stole a base for the second time in the game. They both would score for a 10-0 lead. Dodge would take advantage of four more walks, which would lead to two more Dodge runs and a 12-0 lead.
The Lady Indians would wrap this one up in the fourth. Linzy Bowen would lead off with a walk. Powell would single her home for a 13-0 game. Hailey Hickman would single in a run and Gracie Lewis would drive in a pair for the 17-0 final.
Ready to hit Dodge County Lady Indian Jacey Dowdy is pictured above ready to hit against the Dublin Irish. Dowdy reached on an error that loaded the bases for the Lady Indians. (Photo by Kim Dowdy)
