Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
School bus safety in the Dodge County School System must become more than a joke. I am not an expert, but I have experience in safety evacuation for more than 29 years, with 13 years in the Dodge County School System. Georgia law requires emergency drills twice a year, which will never fit the bill.
Emergency evacuation drills need to happen several times a year if students are going to get accustomed to responding correctly. Students are introduced to films and video, and these do not serve the purpose.
School bus safety drills need to be conducted by someone who is familiar with the SOP rules, as well as the school buses themselves. Emergency evacuation needs to be conducted by the bus drivers in the presence of the students on each driver’s bus. The bus driver must know and be familiar with the safety rules.
School bus safety is something that should take place at the beginning of the school year. One of the most critical areas is where we have wheelchair or handicap students. Are bus drivers conducting pre-trip and post-trip inspections?
There is a behavior problem on most of the school buses. If a parent is upset, if his/her student is put on the bus, the parent should bring the student to see the transportation commander along with the bus driver, and the problem will be solved without anger.
A board member or the superintendent is not on the bus. School bus safety and emergency evacuation depend on the cooperation of the students an the bus driver. The key importance is that the driver has a good relationship.
Bus drivers must be familiar in all aspects of emergency evacuation. The Dodge County bus system should have a training program for their drivers. I don’t mean bringing all drivers into some kind of classroom. They should be sitting with one or two drivers periodically to discuss the various problems that all bus drivers are faced with, and, with the approval of the transportation director, all drivers should follow the same rules.
For example, during the bus route, all students should remain in their assigned seat, unless the bus driver says so. This will be one step in the right direction.
The safety of all of our students depends on the cooperation of the parents and the entire school faculty.
The most important reason for driving a school bus must always be the safety of school children.
To all bus drivers, whatever problem you might encounter, your first thought will be how you can resolve the problem, not that it cannot be done. Failure may sometimes be an outcome, but never let it be an option. You have been given the power to not accept life the way it comes. Lord Bless.
Johnny L. Blacke, Msg (r)
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)