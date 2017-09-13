Dodge Lady Indians win big over Southeast Macon

By Russ Ragan
The Dodge High Lady Indians got one game in last week in advance of Hurricane Irma. They hit the road on Thursday and traveled to Macon to play Southeast. The game was never in question, as Dodge ran over the Lady Patriots 20-1.
Freshman Sydney Powell got a one out single to get the offense started in the game on Thursday. A walk to Logan White, also a freshman, put runners on second and third after a stolen base and a wild pitch. Sara Lann doubled in both runners at second and third for a 2-0 lead. Hailey Hickman followed up with a walk. Linzy Bowen, Gracie Lewis and Amber Maxwell all reached on errors, which scored Lann, Hailey Hickman and Bowen. It was 5-0 Dodge after the first.
The Lady Patriots put a run on the board in the bottom of the first. They put together a walk, a pair of stolen bases and an error for an unearned run off of Lann in the bottom of the first. Lann had a pair of strikeouts in the inning.
Dodge added to the lead in the second. Hailey Hickman would score on a wild pitch for a 7-1 lead. Europe Brown reached on an infield hit, and she advanced on a bunt from Bowen and would score on an error for an 8-1 Dodge lead going into the bottom of the second.
The Lady Patriots picked up another base runner in the second on a walk. That runner would be erased as Jenna Hickman threw her out at third to Hailey Hickman on the putout after an overthrow.
Dodge would completely put the game out of reach in the third. Jenna Hickman singled to lead off the third and she advanced to third base after a stolen base and a wild pitch. Powell singled her home for a 9-1 lead. White and Lann followed with singles, as Powell would score for a 10-1 game. Hailey Hickman would drive home White for an 11-1 lead. A walk from Brown and a single by Bowen set the table for Lewis, and she singled home a pair of runs for a 13-1 lead. A double from Maxwell made it 14-1 Dodge. The beating continued, as the Lady Indians got six more runs before they got themselves out by leaving the base early. Lann was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts in three no-hit innings.
A region game is scheduled against Dublin at Dublin on Thursday. The Northeast Macon game that was postponed for Tuesday will be played on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at home.
NOTE: The above photos were taken by Kim Dowdy of the Lady Indians when they played Southeast Macon at a prior game.
Ready for Action Dodge County Lady Indian Jenna Hickman is ready on second when the Lady Indians played Southeast on Thursday, September 7. (Photo by Kim Dowdy)
Dodge Lady Indians win big over Southeast Macon
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)