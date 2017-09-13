Irma inpacts Dodge

Tropical storm Irma made a large impact on Dodge County on Monday, September 11. High winds and stronger wind gusts toppled many trees and broke off limbs in Dodge County, including this large Oak tree at 5225 Main Street in Eastman that fell on an apartment house owned by Terry Niblett. Several other houses in the county also had trees fall on them. Many people were without power from early Monday into Tuesday. Before Irma arrived, people in Dodge County filled up their cars and cans with gas in anticipation of the storm, causing gas shortages. Many gas stations were out of gas. Grocery stores also ran out of many food items as people prepared for the worst. Power company and clean up crews were out Monday and Tuesday trying to get power restored and move trees and debris from roadways. (Photo by Chuck Eckles)