The Stupid Party rises up in opposition as President Trump attempts to cut foreign aid and medical research. Mitch McConnell leads the opposition to the cuts to both programs. We thought Marco Rubio would try to rein in spending but he has dubbed foreign aid “cost effective.” I’d say it is ineffective and flatly unconstitutional. Marco is a big disappointment.
Liberals cry about DACA cancellation but the average age of a DACA “kid” is 25. Read about it on ConservativeTribune.com, column by Kimberly J. Smith, September 7, 2017. There are 800,000 illegals living in the USA on Barack Obama’s amnesty plan, all pre-Democrats, of course. Some of these illegal invaders are as old as 35.
Crazy, isn’t it – the Republican Establishment is trying to nullify President Trump’s November 2016 victory. They have shown they will dump a Senate candidate they don’t like by cutting off his funding (as in Missouri and Indiana), deliberately forfeiting two very winnable seats, now held by liberal Democrats. Just ask Todd Akin (who was elected to the U.S. House ten times in Missouri, 20 years served) and Richard Mourdock in Indiana. Ask those gents what the idiots running the Republican Party did to them after both had won the Senate Primary, and to us. We deserve better than being misrepresented by leftwing Democrats, the Socialist Party of America.
As of 9-8-17 the stock market has hit new highs 35 times so far this year.
$PLC: Scamming Pathetic Lemmings Ceaselessly.
The Fitzgerald Griffin Foundation in Vienna, Virginia has been labeled a “hate group” by the $outhern Poverty Law Center, known as the $PLC. Good for FGF – you know you’re doing fine when the hateful folks at the $PLC attack you as they seek donations from gullible white liberals.
Former Attorney General James Comey supposedly investigated Hillary Clinton for more than a year and never impaneled a grand jury.
Clinton Administration nutball hanger-on Robert Reich says President Trump is a “clear and present danger to America “ and must be removed from office. This shows the president is doing a fine job.
