Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
With the recent devastation and loss caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, I began to think about the true American and why America was founded. Of course, we wanted our freedoms from the countries that persecuted us, but we also wanted a sense of nationalism; we wanted a place where the men, women and children helped each other without expecting material things in return.
When Hurricane Harvey caused so much damage over the last weeks to both Texas and Louisiana, our country came together to help those in need, risking lives, donating what they could give and praying for our citizens that lost so much during that time.
Over this past weekend, Hurricane Irma has caused similar damage and devastation throughout Florida and now through Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, etc. We got to experience what some of that destruction felt like right here in Middle Georgia on Monday, as heavy rains and strong gusts of wind damaged a good portion of Dodge and surrounding counties. There are still hundreds people without power, some injured or killed and thousands of trees down that broke power lines, blocked roadways and caused major damage to property.
There have been lives lost and families devastated due to the effects of these hurricanes. I know that aid and prayers continue to pour in for victims of both hurricanes and their families.
This is what America is to me, coming together to help one another in a genuine time of need, as we have done through many disasters in our country’s short lifetime.
I remember another time, 16 years ago last Monday, in which our country came together to help one another, with only the common good of America in mind. Yes, I am speaking of September 11, 2001, a date that many around here (including myself) forgot about this year because of the looming Hurricane that reached us Monday. We lost many citizens, some civilian, others firemen, officers or soldiers, but all heroes. I think that those men and women who want to make a difference to families during times of tragedy, either to give their services, material items or protection are all heroes as well.
Who can disagree with an America like this? We fight, bicker, protest, commit criminal acts and hate one another over simple differences of opinion. There are no longer laws in this country discriminating against those of different genders, races or religions (although a minority of people, of all races, still do). Our monuments and statues are here to remind us of our past, not to glorify it. They are an integral part of our nation’s history, both in the north and the south. When we begin to forget our history, as the saying goes, “we are doomed to repeat it.”
Auschwitz prison camp, where millions of the Jewish people were mercilessly killed during Hitler’s reign over Germany, still stands today. Why, because it is a reminder to the Jews of what could happen again if they do not stay strong and united.
This is how America felt on September 11, 2001, strong and united. This is how we feel when disasters occur, and it is a shame that it takes such terrible events to bring us together as a nation. I pray that we keep in mind, always, that we are one nation, strong and proud of all our heritages, both north and south. Although we may have differences of opinions and ideas about how this country should run, let’s remember the basis for which this country was established and strive to keep those values today. Let’s remember how we felt after 9/11, how we felt after the other terrorist attacks against Americans and how we feel now after disasters such as these over the last couple of weeks. Come together as nation once again, working to make it stronger and profitable for everyone that is willing to work for it and helping those Americans that genuinely need the help.
Leslie A. Liles
Letter to the editor
