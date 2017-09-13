Dear editor,
Hurricane coming; rip-offs expected to reach 500 mph.
I was watching TV last week, and it announced that if Harvey stayed in Texas three days, gas would go up ten cents. In thirty minutes, all gas went up eight cents.
A week later, it averages around $2.75 per gallon. And I have just gotten word from a business in Eastman that when they were down to 500 gallons, they would sell to emergency vehicles only, and when they sold to the public again, it would be $4.00 per gallon.
Now I don’t have a PhD, but I’m not an idiot either. I am trying to figure out why hurricanes have to be accompanied by rip-offs.
At a time of need and emergency, we have to pay the cost of a yo-yo’s greed.
Don’t try to tell me a gas line in Texas is cause for increases in all of America. I’m not listening, and besides, my hearing aids are in the top drawer.
It is not only gas; I just heard water was going up. Later, it will be everything we use. What we ought to do is stay home and not buy anything, instead of running to stores and clearing the shelves.
American citizens have sent $20 million dollars and millions more in merchandise to Texas, and after donating, they immediately face a rip-off. I for one do not appreciate it. If you’re in Texas, beware of looters.
So folks, when you hear of a hurricane, don’t worry as much about the weather, as you do the rip-offs. God help us all.
Billy R. Graham
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)