Football game postponed

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Friday, September 8. 2017
Comments (0)
The football game scheduled tonight between Appling County and Dodge County has been postponed until further notice.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News