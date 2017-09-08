Skip to first row site navigation
Dodge County Schools Closed
The Dodge County News
Top Stories
Sports
Crime Reports
Opinions
Deaths
Legals
Dodge County Schools Closed
Friday, September 8. 2017
Dodge County Schools will be closed on Monday, September 11, 2017 and Tuesday, September 12, 2017 for students and staff, due to inclement weather expected from Hurricane Irma.
