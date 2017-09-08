Dodge County Schools Closed

Friday, September 8. 2017
Dodge County Schools will be closed on Monday, September 11, 2017 and Tuesday, September 12, 2017 for students and staff, due to inclement weather expected from Hurricane Irma.
