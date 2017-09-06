Lady Indians are 4-0 in region play

By Russ Ragan
It was a week similar to the week before for the Dodge High School Lady Indians softball team. They split a pair of games, but yet again, they won the most important one.
On Monday, Dodge hosted a good Veterans team. The game went back and forth, but in the end, Dodge dropped a 6-5 decision.
On Tuesday, the Lady Indians returned to region play to host East Laurens. The Lady Indians scored four runs in the first to take an 11-2 win. The big showdown game scheduled for Thursday at Bleckley County was rained out and will be made up September 18, 2017 in Cochran.
The Lady Indians return to play on Thursday, as they play Southwest Macon on the road. Dodge will host Telfair County on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
There was a strong wind blowing straight out as Dodge hosted Veterans. The Lady Indians trailed 1-0 as they came to bat in the bottom of the first. Julianna Bellflower walked to lead off the inning. With two out, Sara Lann would single and Bellflower would score on a single by Aniyah Black to tie the game at 1-1.
Veterans would reclaim the lead in the top of the third on a pair of unearned runs off of Jade Dowdy. The lead would be 4-1 before Dodge started a comeback in the home half of the fifth. Senior left-fielder Hailey Hickman lead off the inning with a solo homer to left field for a 4-2 game. With one out, Bellflower singled and Jenna Hickman walked to put the tying runs on base. A double from Abby Manning scored Bellflower for a 4-3 game. Two batters later, Black singled that scored Jenna Hickman and Manning to give Dodge a 5-4 lead.
Veterans reclaimed the lead in the sixth for a 6-5 lead. Dodge tried to rally in the bottom of the sixth. Jade Dowdy got her second hit of the game to start the Dodge half on the sixth. Hailey Hickman followed with a walk. The Dodge rally would die out from there. The Lady Indians would get another pair of hits in the seventh but come up short in a 6-5 loss.
Dodge had to quickly come back on Tuesday to host an improving East Laurens team in a region match-up. Dodge came to bat in the bottom of the first, trailing 1-0 on a run that scored on a communication issue with the Dodge outfielders.
Dodge tied the game in the first, as Europe Brown, running for Jade Dowdy, the pitcher, stole second and came all the way around to score on an error for a 1-1 game. Dodge grabbed the lead, as Jacey Dowdy singled home Manning for a 2-1 game. The big hit of the inning came with two outs, as Amber Maxwell got a two-out hit, scoring Black and Sydney Powell, who was running for catcher Jacey Dowdy. The Dodge lead was 4-1 after the first.
Jade Dowdy got the start on the mound for the Lady Indians. She had a clean second. The Lady Indians added to the lead in their half of the second.
Bellflower lead off with a walk and she would score on a two-out hit by Jacey Dowdy for a 5-1 game.
The Lady Falcons scratched in a run in the third for a 5-2 game. The Lady Indians had a big bottom of the third.
Singles from Hailey Hickman, Maxwell and Jenna Hickman loaded the bases with nobody out. Bellflower would single home Hailey Hickman and Maxwell for a 7-2 game. Manning got her second hit of the game, scoring Bellflower for an 8-2 game. Singles from Black and Jacey Dowdy scored Europe Brown and Manning for a 10-2 game after the third.
Jade Dowdy remained solid on the mound for Dodge. She recorded her third strikeout in the fourth as the lead remained 10-2. Dodge scored the final run of the game in the bottom of the fourth. Jenna Hickman doubled, and she advanced to third on a wild pitch. Jade Dowdy would help herself with a run batted in to make the score 11-2. Jade Dowdy wrapped up things in the fifth with a pair of strikeouts, giving her five on the day, and she had no walks for the 11-2 win.
Dodge is now 4-0 in region play, and they are ranked third in the first state AA poll.
Wins big Dodge County Lady Indian Jade Dowdy is pictured above throwing another pitch to a East Laurens team member. Dowdy had five strike-outs and no walks during the game. The Lady Indians won 11-2. (Photo by Kim Dowdy)
Lady Indians are 4-0 in region play
