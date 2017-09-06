Indians defeat West Laurens 26-20

By David Bush
The Dodge County Indian football team played their first home game Friday night at Memorial Stadium (John Peacock Field) against class (AAAA) power West Laurens High School. This game would be played with the uncertainty of what part, if any, former hurricane Harvey would have on the game. Flashback to last season…Hurricane Hermine, Dodge County vs. West Laurens, at West Laurens in a sloppy, wet defensive battle. That game came down to a last-minute Cam Coleman interception that got the Indians in position for a short game-winning field goal with under a minute to go. Dodge would win 3-0.
Now it’s 2017, and with “Harvey” looming close by, what would this year’s version of the Hurricane Bowl bring?
At the start of the game, there would be a moment for the large crowd to remember and reflect on the people of South Texas during this difficult time, following the devastation dealt to them from Hurricane Harvey.
Dodge County would win the toss, and, as usual, would defer to the second half. Peyton Bush would kick the ball off into the end zone for a touchback, as the Raiders of West Laurens would start things off at their own 20-yard line. The Raiders began moving the ball until, on a crucial third down and 12 play, Raider quarterback A.J. Mathis would roll out to his right, looking down field for an open receiver, when Tyler Ruffin (#45) delivered a bone-jarring hit to the young QB that left him a little dazed and confused. West Laurens would have to punt to Dodge.
Dodge would waste little time, and after a short drive, R.J. Carr (#2) would race 45 yards for the game’s first score. Bush would come in and add the extra point, and Dodge was in business 7-0.
After another kickoff into the end zone by Bush, West Laurens would try again from their own 20-yard line. The Dodge defense would again prove tough, as Jadin Johnson (#35), Tyler Montford (#5) and Vincent “Big Country” Mann (#65) were too much for the Raiders, and again they would have to punt the ball back to Indians.
Dodge would take over at its own 40-yard line, and only manage to move the ball to mid-field before the offense began to sputter and lose yardage. Bush would be called on to punt the ball back to the Raiders. Bush took a low snap and dropped the ball, picked it up and kicked it; however, the Raider defense was all over the punter, and the kick was blocked and scooped up by Alex Demmons (#20). Demmons ran the ball in for a West Laurens touchdown. Raider kicker, Andrew Dukes (#32) would come in to kick the extra point, but it would sail wide-right and Dodge would hang on to a 7-6 lead.
The Indians would get the ball back with less than a minute to go in the first quarter. The Indians would move the ball out to their own 45-yard line, which included a fake punt on a third and 19 play, before having to punt the ball back to the Raiders. Four plays later, West Laurens found Tyrus Reed (#8) open. Reed made a Dodge defender miss on the moist field, and Reed took off down the field for another Raider touchdown. This time the extra point was good and West Laurens grabbed the lead 13-7 with about eight minutes left in the half.
Both teams would struggle offensively and trade punts until, with just over four minutes left, Erin Pitts (#27) would break free and streak down the field before being caught from behind at the West Laurens 21-yard line. It was at this point in the game, three minutes, 57 seconds left in the half, that the game was stopped due to lightning in the area.
Tropical Storm Harvey was making his presence felt and the delay would last two hours before play resumed. Due to the new rule by the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), all games much be completed, if at all possible, or the schools will be fined. Games can be finished the same day or finished on the next feasible day. After a brief inspection of the field, it was decided to finish the game that night.
Dodge would have the ball first and ten at the West Laurens 21-yard line with three minutes 57 seconds to go in the half. Dodge would only be able to move the ball to the 10-yard line before deciding to kick a field goal. Bush would come in, and with wet field conditions, long snapper Alex Horne (#52) and holder Noah Cummings (#16) did a great job of handling the snap and hold. The kick was good and the score was now 13-10, with West Laurens still leading. The half would end with no other scoring and the Indians and Raiders would head back to the locker room.
The seconds half would start with the Raiders kicking off to Dodge. After a good return to the Indians 40-yard line, the offense would set up shop and move the all into Raider territory before stalling at the West Laurens 25-yard line. Again, Bush (#19) was called on to try a 42-yard field goal and once again, the field goal unit would execute and the kick was good, tying the game.
The score was 13-13 with nine minutes remaining in the third quarter. Bush would kick the ball off for the third time in the end zone, pinning the Raiders back at their own 20-yard line.
Both defenses would play tough for most of the third quarter until, with about two minutes left in the third, Carr (#2) would break free for a 30-yard touchdown run. Bush’s extra point was good, and the Indians were back on top 20-13. The third quarter would end with no further scoring.
West Laurens would punt the ball to Dodge to start the fourth quarter, and with about 11 minutes left in the game, Nick Cummings (#11)would make a spectacular 65-yard run for another Dodge County touchdown. The two-point conversion was no good and Dodge now led 26-13.
After another Dodge kickoff, West Laurens would again turn to the pass and moved the ball quickly out to around mid-field. The Raiders continued to move the ball and found themselves inside the Dodge 20-yard line. With about six minutes left in the contest, West Laurens running back Doryan Gorham (#6) thrust himself through the middle and trotted in from nine yards out. The point after was good and the score was now 26-20 in favor of the Indians. Again, both defenses would stiffen and trade possessions, until the Dodge defense came up with a big fumble recovery on the Raiders’ 31-yard line. With less than a minute to go in the game, the Indians could now run out the clock for win number two.
Dodge finished the night with 313 yards rushing to West Laurens’ 38 total rushing yards. Dodge had only eight total passing yards, compared to the Raiders’ 229 yards. Dodge had the edge in total offense with 321 total yards to West Laurens’ 267 total yards.
Our Indians will again be at home this Friday, September 8, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. against Appling County. Our boys will need every seat filled for this game against our former region foe. Please come out and support our Indians.
Runs long Dodge County Indian Erin Pitts (#27) is pictured above claiming a long run for the Indians late in the second quarter against West Laurens. (Photo by Jennifer Peacock)
Indians defeat West Laurens 26-20
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)