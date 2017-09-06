City candidates qualify for November 7 election

The cities of Eastman, Milan and Chauncey recently held qualifying for elected positions in each city.
In the City of Eastman, the candidate qualifying for the city council seat for District 1 was incumbent candidate Sebrina Williams, whom is unopposed. Eddie G. Driggers qualified to oppose incumbent candidate Prince A. Dawson, who currently holds the council seat for District 5.
In the City of Milan, the mayoral position and five council seats are up for election. For mayor, the qualifying incumbent Jimmy Kirkland went unopposed.
There were six candidates qualifying for five council seats, including two left vacant by Cricket Williamson and Robin Ussery. The qualifying candidates were incumbent Glenda Taylor, incumbent Chad Puckett, incumbent Cyler Jones, William Keith Holt, Bruce Hampton and Neal Smith, Jr.
For the City of Chauncey, three council seats are available for election. Three candidates qualified for the three positions, including incumbent Theron McCranie, incumbent Stephen L. Shepherd and J.B. Carr. There is one open seat left by Aaron Howard, who did not qualify for re-election.
General elections for Eastman, Milan and Chauncey will be held on November 7, 2017 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Early voting will begin on Friday, October 6 and will run through Friday, November 3.
