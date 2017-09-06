The great writer James Kirkpatrick on VDare.com and UNZ.com has a good name for the enemy. He calls them “multicultural leftoids.”
When the Southern Poverty Law Center calls you a hate group, consider it a compliment. They capitalize on big money from gullible white liberals and they rake it in. It’s the $PLC.
The Fitzgerald Griffin Foundation in Vienna, Virginia has been labeled a “hate group” by the $PLC. Good for them. Anyone on the right is so labeled. They even put Dr. Ben Carson on their Hate list, but I’ve read they have since removed his name. Who could ever consider Dr. Ben a hateful person? VDare.com has good information on the group’s offshore bank accounts. As the old saying goes, poverty is where the money is.
Another clueless leftist is Apple CEO Tim Cook, who just donated $1 million to the $outhern Poverty Law Center, which is loaded with money and pays its top executives huge bucks. They have a money machine and use events such as Charlottesville and Berkeley to advantage in its fundraising. They have little to do with civil rights.
Have you noticed, each September 1 the Soviet murders of 269 innocent air travelers on September 1, 1983 on their way to Seoul, Korea, draws little or no attention from the media. This ghastly act included 22 children under twelve years of age. Many anniversaries are highlighted by the medialeft, but only if they fit the desired narrative. This one does not so they ignore it. The killers got away with it and they still get foreign aid from us.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: CanadaFreePress.com, Narrative-Collapse.com, TimTebowFoundation.com, WorstWestern.com, TheNewAmerican.com, HistoryAndHeadlines.com, BlazingCatFur.ca, CaliforniaJimmy.com, FromTheRight.com, MichaelPRamirez.com, JimGossettComedy.com, PJMedia.com, CNSNews.com, Breitbart.com, TheoSpark.net, TheBlackSphere.net, GunOwners.org, KelliWard.com, LifeZette.com, MinutemenNews.com, iPatriot.com, LauraIngraham.com, MRC.org, ConservativeByte.com, OffbeatTopix.com, PilotsEye.tv, HermanCain.com, Twitchy.com, AnnCoulter.com, WashTimes.com, WashingtonExaminer.com, BizPacReview.com, OANN.com, Fool.com, DailyKenn.com, DrudgeReport.com, UNZ.com, FreeBeacon.com, TheOtherMcCain.com.
Check out GunOwners.com. Dr. Ron Paul calls it “The only no-compromise gun lobby in Washington.” The other guys, the NRA, sometimes endorse and donate money to liberal politicians. GOA does not.
