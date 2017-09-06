Poverty is where the money is

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, September 6. 2017
Comments (0)
The great writer James Kirkpatrick on VDare.com and UNZ.com has a good name for the enemy. He calls them “multicultural leftoids.”
When the Southern Poverty Law Center calls you a hate group, consider it a compliment. They capitalize on big money from gullible white liberals and they rake it in. It’s the $PLC.
The Fitzgerald Griffin Foundation in Vienna, Virginia has been labeled a “hate group” by the $PLC. Good for them. Anyone on the right is so labeled. They even put Dr. Ben Carson on their Hate list, but I’ve read they have since removed his name. Who could ever consider Dr. Ben a hateful person? VDare.com has good information on the group’s offshore bank accounts. As the old saying goes, poverty is where the money is.
Another clueless leftist is Apple CEO Tim Cook, who just donated $1 million to the $outhern Poverty Law Center, which is loaded with money and pays its top executives huge bucks. They have a money machine and use events such as Charlottesville and Berkeley to advantage in its fundraising. They have little to do with civil rights.
Have you noticed, each September 1 the Soviet murders of 269 innocent air travelers on September 1, 1983 on their way to Seoul, Korea, draws little or no attention from the media. This ghastly act included 22 children under twelve years of age. Many anniversaries are highlighted by the medialeft, but only if they fit the desired narrative. This one does not so they ignore it. The killers got away with it and they still get foreign aid from us.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: CanadaFreePress.com, Narrative-Collapse.com, TimTebowFoundation.com, WorstWestern.com, TheNewAmerican.com, HistoryAndHeadlines.com, BlazingCatFur.ca, CaliforniaJimmy.com, FromTheRight.com, MichaelPRamirez.com, JimGossettComedy.com, PJMedia.com, CNSNews.com, Breitbart.com, TheoSpark.net, TheBlackSphere.net, GunOwners.org, KelliWard.com, LifeZette.com, MinutemenNews.com, iPatriot.com, LauraIngraham.com, MRC.org, ConservativeByte.com, OffbeatTopix.com, PilotsEye.tv, HermanCain.com, Twitchy.com, AnnCoulter.com, WashTimes.com, WashingtonExaminer.com, BizPacReview.com, OANN.com, Fool.com, DailyKenn.com, DrudgeReport.com, UNZ.com, FreeBeacon.com, TheOtherMcCain.com.
Check out GunOwners.com. Dr. Ron Paul calls it “The only no-compromise gun lobby in Washington.” The other guys, the NRA, sometimes endorse and donate money to liberal politicians. GOA does not.

AMAC.us has a yearly membership of $16, unless it has gone up recently, a fine conservative seniors group competing with liberal AARP.
There were 206 U.S. pivot counties in 2016 – counties that voted twice for Barack Obama (2008 and 2012) and switched to Donald Trump in 2016.
Washington, D.C. is the world’s biggest money recycling machine. In the first 10 months of Fiscal Year 2017, the government collected $2.74 trillion in taxes, yet still ran a $566 billion deficit. That’s $566,000,000,000. That’s big bucks expended buying more votes and both parties understand the deception.
No one seems willing to cut unconstitutional foreign aid. Congressmen Larry McDonald and Ron Paul, both medical doctors, never voted for a penny of foreign aid. FreeBeacon.com writer Al Meyer has a great column on 8-10-17. Few Republicans will stand up and vote no on this colossal waste. No Democrat will do so. Marco Rubio, a big disappointment, calls foreign aid “cost effective.”
Beryl Howell, a left-wing Federal judge who could decide Donald Trump’s fate in the endless investigation, previously worked for ultra-liberal Democrat U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont as his senior counsel. How can President Trump get a fair hearing from this judge, appointed for life by Barack Obama?
R.I.P. excellent and colorful basketball coach Rollie Massimino, dead of lung cancer at age 82. Remember Rollie winning the national title at Villanova vs. Georgetown in 1985? It doesn’t seem that long ago. Heavy underdog Villanova only missed one shot in the second half, an amazing stat, the last college game played without a shot clock. 
“When liberals clamor for ‘diversity,’ they don’t necessarily mean they are ready to tolerate actual disagreement.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Fox Network is loaded with liberals and inoffensive centrists. Fox Business is better. I tend to switch around when one of their quota hires pops up on the screen. Where do they find losers like Karl Rove anyway?
Bumper sticker of the day: Tight Jeans Improve Your Circulation.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News