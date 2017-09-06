Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
With the Charlottesville, Virginia riots that took place a few weeks ago, this whole race issue has gotten way out of hand.
The new paradigm now, is that white Americans have become the minority in this country and are supposed to sit back and watch our tax dollars go to freebies for everyone else. We are supposed to tear history down because it hurts the feelings of people who don’t even understand history.
One statue of Confederate Colonel Beauregard from Louisiana was taken down by the mayor of New Orleans to appease black Americans, when these morons wouldn’t know Colonel Beauregard from Colonel Sanders fried chicken. We can’t speak or march or have any part of America because we are labeled racist.
The most racist people are those killing their own and creating the problems. Look in the mirror before you cast the first stone. Since we’re going to tear down statues and monuments of American men and women of who stood in honor of great importance to our country, let’s take a hard look at Martin Luther King, whom black Americans lionized and some called a “Saint,” for whom streets, schools and a federal holiday is named.
Martin Luther King was a Christian pastor, who the FBI in the 1960’s, kept under surveillance as a subversive agitator who belonged to the communist party. Additionally, Dr. King’s own personal friend, Mr. Ralph Abernathy, detailed in his autobiography that Martin Luther King engaged in sexual orgies and was a serial philanderer who cheated on his wife with women of all races.
Or how about another black American, Malcolm X, who was a prominent figure for the nation of Islam? Dallas, Texas has named a freeway after him. This character wanted to overthrow America by any means necessary and labeled white Americans as devils. His actions are another stupid show of ignorance by “PC” city government in placating another race of people.
But NO, let’s go after Robert E Lee, Jefferson Davis and other prominent southerners, who owned slaves 150 years ago. Well, why stop there, cupcakes, snow flakes; take your cause to Egypt and sand blast the Pyramids. They owned slaves too, didn’t they? At least that country will stand up to you and rightfully show you the door, (THE JAILHOUSE DOOR!!)
TSGT. Joseph Bryan,
United States Air Force, Retired
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)