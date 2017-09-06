Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
On August 18, 2017, I had to call 911, but I was told that they weren’t sure if someone would be dispatched for that reason. But, thanks be to God, within less than ten minutes, they were present. The first two did not get the job done, but with the backup, the job was completed. Job well done. Thank you so very much. I didn’t get all of the names, but you know who you are! I truly thank God for you. I pray that the entire force will be blessed.
I am also calling for prayers for the people of Texas, to the responders and all those who are helping out.
Carolyn Mincey
