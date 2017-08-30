Works with participants The Dodge County Recreation Department (DCRD), in conjunction with the Dodge County High School (DCHS) Football Team, held its annual free football camp for the community children ages five through 12 on Saturday, August 26, 2017. There were 76 children in attendance. Travis Niblett, DCRD director, and the staff of the DCRD would like to thank DCHS Head Coach Rex Hodges and the entire DCHS coaching staff for making this year’s football camp a great success.

