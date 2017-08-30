Dodge County Middle School Lady Warriors kick off season

By Russ Ragan
The Dodge County Middle School (DCMS) Lady Warriors have kicked off their 2017 season. They started things off with a 5-5 tie against Bryan County. They turned things around with a 5-1 win over Reidsville.
The Lady Warriors opened region play with a big 10-9 win over West Laurens. Dodge then hit the road for the Stinger Classic in Hazlehurst. Dodge defeated Portal 3-0. They defeated Ebenezer 1-0. The Lady Warriors dropped a 7-6 decision to Mary Persons Middle School. They dropped a 5-1 game to Jeff Davis County and an 8-2 game to Ware County.
They returned to regular season play on Wednesday, as they defeated Vidalia 8-5. Dodge dropped a 7-4 game to Bleckley County. Here is a rundown of the statistics of those games.
In Reidsville, Jayci Yawn was one for two with one run batted in (RBI); Dylana Barton was one for two; Brooke Perdue had an RBI; Makiyah Roberson was one for two with one run scored; Skye Meadows had a walk and run scored and Reagan Graham had a walk and run scored.
Against Bryan County, Yawn had an RBI; Barton had two doubles; Roberson had two hits and two RBIs; Ava Rowland was two for three with a run scored; Meadows had an RBI; Ava Maxwell was one for one with an RBI and Carson Etheridge had a double with a run scored.
Against West Laurens, Yawn had a double; Barton had a double, two runs scored and two RBIs; Perdue had a triple and an RBI; Roberson had a single, a double, a triple and an RBI; Rowland had a double, a run scored and an RBI; JaiunaVae Pattillo had an RBI and Annie Jones had a single, two walks and two runs scored.
Against Portal, Jones had a single and an RBI; Meg Lewis had a single and a run scored; Pattillo had two RBIs and two walks; Rebecca Bowling had an RBI and Reagan Boney had a single and a run scored.
Against Mary Persons Middle School, Barton was one for three with an RBI and run scored; Perdue had a run scored; Roberson had a single and a run scored; Rowland had a single and an RBI; Maxwell had a single, a walk and a run scored; Etheridge had a single, walk, run scored and two RBIs and Jones had a single, a run scored and an RBI.
Against Jeff Davis, Rowland had a walk and a run scored.
Against Ware County, Meadows had a double, a walk and a run scored and Pattillo had two walks and a run scored.
Against Vidalia, Barton had a single and two runs scored; Rowland was three for four with a double and a run scored; Pattillo was two for four with two runs scored; Roberson was two for four with two runs scored and a triple; Maxwell was one for three with a run scored and Jones had a single.
Against Bleckley County, Yawn was one for three with a walk and a run scored; Barton was one for four with one RBI; Pattillo was two for four with a run scored and a triple and Jones was two for three with an RBI and two runs scored.
