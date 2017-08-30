Lady Indians win both region games against Dublin and Washington County

By Russ Ragan
It was a good news, bad news week for the Dodge County High Lady Indians Softball team. First, the bad news. They split the four games that they played over the week. The good news, however, is that they won the two that meant the most.
On Monday, they dropped a tough 6-5 game in extra innings at Telfair County. Tuesday, Dodge returned to region play and won a 5-0 decision over Dublin. Wednesday, Dodge stepped out of region play as they hosted West Laurens. Dodge dropped a tough 4-1 decision in a game that was 1-0 until the seventh inning. Thursday, they returned to region play and rolled to an easy 15-0 win at Washington County.
The Lady Indians return to region play this Thursday for a huge game at Bleckley County with a 5:30 p.m. start.
The Lady Indians jumped out to a quick start against Telfair County. They did a big chunk of the damage with two outs, as Jacey Dowdy singled home Abby Manning for a 2-0 lead. Sister Jade Dowdy singled home two more runs for a 4-0 Dodge lead after the top of the first.
The Lady Trojans got back in the game in the bottom of the first with a pair of unearned runs to cut the game to 4-2. Telfair tied the game in the bottom of the third with a two-run homer for a 4-4 game. Dodge would reclaim the lead in the top of the fifth, as Sara Lann would double home Manning for a 5-4 lead. Telfair would tie the game with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Jade Dowdy was strong through the first seven innings, as she allowed just two earned runs. Telfair would eventually win in extra innings with a score of 6-5 in the ninth.
Dodge returned to play on Tuesday against Dublin. Jade Dowdy was again the starter for the Lady Indians. She struck out a pair of batters in the first. Dodge would start the scoring in the second. Jacey Dowdy would double to left, and that would bring up Aniyah Black. The sophomore shortstop would hit a deep drive that would just get over the center field fence for a 2-0 Dodge lead.
Dowdy would then dominate on the mound. She would have eight strikeouts and only one hit through the first five innings. The Lady Indians would put the game away in the bottom of the fifth. Julianna Bellflower singled to lead off the inning. With one out, Lann would double home Bellflower for a 3-0 game. Jacey Dowdy would double home Manning and Lann for a 5-0 game. That would wrap up the scoring for a 5-0 final. Dowdy would wind up with a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and zero walks.
Freshman Linzy Bowen got the start of Wednesday against West Laurens. The Lady Raiders grabbed the lead in the second. They opened the inning with a pair of doubles for a 1-0 lead. Bowen would strike out a pair of batters to work out of the jam, leaving two runners on base.
Bowen continued to work out of jams in the fourth and fifth. The big escape was in the fifth. The Lady Raiders had runners on second and third with nobody out. Two fly balls and a ground out ended the inning, with the score remaining 1-0.
The Dodge offense just couldn’t get anything going, however. Dodge only had four hits and two walks through six innings. Bellflower had two hits and one of the walks. The Lady Raiders finally got the big hit in the seventh, as they picked up three runs with two outs for a 4-0 lead.
Dodge would make things interesting in the seventh. Logan White lead off the inning with a pinch-hit double. With one out, Jenna Hickman singled to center. Bellflower then got her third hit of the day; a double to left center that scored White for a 4-1 game. The Lady Raiders would hang on, as Manning’s line drive to right was caught on a dive for a 4-1 final.
The Lady Indians played their fourth game in four days, as they played Washington County. Bellflower singled and stole second base. She would score on a wild pitch for a 1-0 game. Black would have a three-run single that scored Manning, Lann and Europe Brown, for a 4-0 Dodge lead.
Jade Dowdy got the start for Dodge, and she struck out the side in the first inning, after she hit the first batter. It would be the only base runner for the Lady Hawks. Jenna Hickman doubled with one out in the second. Bellflower would follow with a single and she stole second. Both runners would score on wild pitches for a 6-0 Dodge lead.
The offense continued for Dodge in the third. Black singled to lead off, and she would score on a one out single from Amber Maxwell and Jenna Hickman for a 9-0 game. White singled home Bellflower for a 10-0 game.
Dodge would wrap up things in the fourth. Jacey Dowdy singled to lead off and she would score on Jade Dowdy’s single for an 11-0 game. Bellflower would get her fourth hit of the game to drive in Black for a 12-0 game. A single from Lann would drive in White to wrap up the scoring for a 15-0 final. Jade Dowdy had a no-hitter with seven strikeouts for the Lady Indians.
HITS HOME RUN Dodge County Lady Indian Aniyah Black is pictured above crossing home plate after hitting a home run against Dublin on Tuesday, August 22. Black was greeted by her teammates. (Photo by Kim Dowdy)
