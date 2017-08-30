Seventh and Pine will become four-way stop

By Becky Holland
The intersection of Seventh Avenue and Pine Street is set to become a four-way stop. The Eastman City Council approved the proposal made by councilman Buddy Pittman on Monday night at its regular meeting.

According to Pittman, “I had been approached by several members of First Baptist Church about the fast traffic near the new education complex…with the children coming and going, they were worried about a kid getting hurt.”

Pittman explained there were already two stop signs, but it didn’t seem to do anything to stop the situation. “I asked Jason (Eastman City Manager Jason Cobb) to look into the issue, about the possibility of putting two more stop signs, and making that intersection a four-way stop,” said Pittman.

“We just felt like this would stop and slow down that traffic,” he added. A motion was heard, and council approved making the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Pine Street a four-way stop.

City manager Jason Cobb assured the council, “We would take the necessary steps in notifying the public of the change…we would run a public notice in the paper and advertise on our social media that the intersection would become a four-way stop before we put the signs out there.”

Other agenda items discussed and approved Monday night included:
Council corrected and re-approved the agenda and the minutes of the August 14, 2017 meeting. After the agenda items were approved, an error was noted on item number six. The item involved the listing of the above-mentioned intersection to become a four-way as Sixth Avenue and Pine Street.

A motion to correct that error and re-approve the agenda was taken. Council voted yes on the correction and re-approval.

Council approved the publication of the current year’s proposed tax digest and levy, along with the history of the tax digest and levy for the past five years. A date, September 11, 2017, was approved to set the mill rate for the City of Eastman for 2017.

Council approved the QS/1 Agreement to process and mail property taxes for the city. Cobb explained that this was just the contract with the company that handles the city’s office software. “This is the third consecutive year we have used them,” he said. The total for the agreement is $4,053.63. “We saved two dollars from last year,” Cobb added.

Council approved the Watershed Plan Proposal from PSI, Inc. PSI is a leading consulting, engineering and testing firm that provides services, like construction materials testing, facilities engineering and consulting, environmental consulting and asbestos management. Every year, Cobb explained, as per regulations, PSI, Inc. provides assessments and testing. Cobb said, “This year is the fourth year, and that means the testing will be more involved.” Previous year costs were $17,292.00, and this year, he added, “The cost is $24,455.00 for them to monitor in 2017-2018.”

Council approved the building inspector/code enforcer’s recommendation to allow Kali McMillian to add 480 square feet at a residence in the 5000 block of Dodge Avenue. “Basically, the property was checked, and this is just going to be an addition of a room.”
