By Becky Holland
The intersection of Seventh Avenue and Pine Street is set to become a four-way stop. The Eastman City Council approved the proposal made by councilman Buddy Pittman on Monday night at its regular meeting.
According to Pittman, “I had been approached by several members of First Baptist Church about the fast traffic near the new education complex…with the children coming and going, they were worried about a kid getting hurt.”
Pittman explained there were already two stop signs, but it didn’t seem to do anything to stop the situation. “I asked Jason (Eastman City Manager Jason Cobb) to look into the issue, about the possibility of putting two more stop signs, and making that intersection a four-way stop,” said Pittman.
“We just felt like this would stop and slow down that traffic,” he added. A motion was heard, and council approved making the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Pine Street a four-way stop.
City manager Jason Cobb assured the council, “We would take the necessary steps in notifying the public of the change…we would run a public notice in the paper and advertise on our social media that the intersection would become a four-way stop before we put the signs out there.”
Other agenda items discussed and approved Monday night included:
Council corrected and re-approved the agenda and the minutes of the August 14, 2017 meeting. After the agenda items were approved, an error was noted on item number six. The item involved the listing of the above-mentioned intersection to become a four-way as Sixth Avenue and Pine Street.
Seventh and Pine will become four-way stop
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)