Now that West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has switched to the Republicans, 34 of the nation’s 50 governors are Republicans.
Donald Trump took 68 percent of the vote in West Virginia last November. He said we’d have a “Brexit-style turnout in the U.S. in 2016. He was right. “Our agenda is the pro-worker agenda,” says President Trump.
The delegitimization of President Trump continues. The left can’t stand the fact that he won and is doing as he promised.
Talk host Dennis Prager says there is a mockery of the plain American.
“Open borders means you don’t have a civilization.”
Arizona has two RINO losers in the U.S. Senate. A recent poll shed Dr. Kelli Ward way ahead of Jeff “Fakey” Flake in the Republican Senate primary next year. Let’s hope she takes him out. Arizona needs to dump both of its “never-Trump” Senators.
A good Trump proposal – keep immigrants from going on welfare for at least five years and also require them to speak English.
Legendary Economist Milton Friedman said years ago that you could have open borders or a welfare state, but not both.
“How will we know when we have enough illegal aliens in Georgia?’
Dustin Inman was killed by an illegal alien in 2000. Dustin’s parents learned in 2016 that their son’s fugitive illegal alien killer is in Mexico and will not be returned to the U.S.
The Keystone Pipeline and the Dakota Access Pipeline were approved immediately by President Trump when he assumed office. How about Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 missing e-mails – why are they not looking into that? How about the paid Russian speeches of the Clintons and the Democrats’ uranium deal with Russia? Big media won’t deal with those matters.
A good Trump proposal
