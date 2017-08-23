Dodge County holds off Vidalia for a 14-13 win

By David Bush
The Dodge County Indian football team traveled to Vidalia on Friday night to open the 2017 football season against an always-tough Vidalia Indians squad at Buck Cravey Stadium. A solid Dodge County defense, that generated three fumbles and a game-saving goal line stand to stop a two-point conversion, proved to be the difference in the game.
Before starting the game, the large crowd was informed that the scoreboard was malfunctioning and that the time would be kept by the officials. This development would later make the game even more nerve-racking. Dodge County won the toss and elected to defer to the second half. Junior Peyton Bush kicked the ball off to Vidalia, and they returned it to their own 25 yard-line. The Dodge County Indians would then make their stand and force a punt after three unproductive downs by Vidalia. Dodge took over at the Dodge County 45 yard-line and began to march down the field. After a 16-yard gain by senior quarterback Nick Cummings and a short gain by junior running back R.J. Carr, on second down and nine, Carr broke free on a 38-yard sprint to the end zone. The celebration was short-lived, as an official threw a flag on a questionable call. The penalty was assessed, and Dodge was stopped and forced to attempt a 39-yard field goal. Bush’s kick was no good, and Vidalia took over possession.
Two plays later, Dodge County forced the first fumble of the night. After a seven-yard run by Cummings and a key reception by junior Erin Pitts, the “good” Indians were first and goal. Quarterback Cummings punched it in for the touchdown, and Bush’s point after was good to make it a 7-0 Dodge County lead. After another Bush kickoff to the “bad” Indians, Vidalia’s offense was again shut down, as junior Jadin Johnson recovered the second fumble of the night, giving Dodge another chance to score. Vidalia’s defense held this time and forced a Dodge County punt. Peyton Bush came in and punted the ball down to the three yard-line, pinning Vidalia deep in their own territory. Vidalia would have to punt the ball back to Dodge, and Dodge was back in business at their own 46 yard-line. After steady running by R.J. Carr and Nick Cummings and a drive extending eight-yard catch by senior Jared Cannon, Dodge was within striking distance after ten plays. Senior Tyler Montford then blasted his way into the end zone for the second Dodge score. Bush’s point after was again good, and Dodge had an early 14-0 lead.
Bush would again kick the ball off to Vidalia. Just when things were looking good for the “good” Indians, Vidalia found a crack in the Dodge County defense, and number 2, Derman Simmons, squirted through and scampered 68 yards for a Vidalia touchdown. Grady Blount followed that with a successful point after kick, and the score was now 14-7 with 4:18 to go in the half. Dodge and Vidalia would swap drives the next four minutes, after which the half ended.
The start of the second half would have Dodge receiving the kickoff and returning the kick to the Dodge 40 yard-line. The drive would stall at the Vidalia 49 yard-line, and Bush would be asked to punt again. The junior got his foot into the ball and drove it four yards deep into the end zone, keeping the “bad” Indians deep on their end of the field. There, Vidalia would start their only strong offensive drive of the game and marched down the field to around the Dodge County 40 yard-line before the Dodge defense forced a third fumble of the night with only 1:36 left in the third quarter.
Dodge would only move the ball out to their own 44 yard-line, when Bush, again, would be asked to punt. Bush again got his foot into the ball, driving the returner back. The ball made it over the kick returner’s head and rolled into the end zone for a touchback. The ball was brought out to the 20 yard-line, and there the defense would get back to work. After a pass break up by junior Keshaun Smokes and a tackle for a loss by Tyler Montford, Vidalia was ready to punt the ball back to Dodge.
The Indians from Eastman would take over at their own 27 yard-line with 7:38 left in the fourth quarter. On the first play from scrimmage, R.J. Carr started to one side of the field, then completely changed direction and burst around the opposite end and took the ball 73 yards for another apparent touchdown, only to have an official throw another flag on, you guessed it, another questionable call. The Dodge County faithful and coaches were livid. After the penalties were assessed, the offense would try to regroup but were unsuccessful. Dodge turned the ball over on downs, and it was Vidalia’s turn again with 5:36 minutes to go in the game.
On a third and five play, Vidalia again found a small crease and squirted through the line, racing down the field. Freshman Michael Carr ran the ball carrier down inside the 5 yard-line, to momentarily save a touchdown. Two plays later, Vidalia punched it in for six making the score 14-13. The “bad” Indians then decided they would try to win the game by going for the two-point conversion, but they ran into Montford and crew at the goal line and were denied. With only 3:20 left in the game, Vidalia chose to kick the ball back to Dodge instead of trying an onside kick, and Dodge took the ball and picked up a couple of first downs to run out the clock and survive the scare.
Dodge finished the night with 13 first downs, 258 yards rushing on 44 attempts and 72 yards passing, going seven for 12 on the night. R.J. Carr had 93 yards on 15 carries (100 more yards called back). Nick Cummings had 131 yards rushing on 17 carries. Peyton Bush had three punts for a 47.33-yard average and no returns. Dodge had two fumbles on the night, losing only one.
Vidalia finished the night with eight first downs, 263 yards rushing on 38 attempts and zero yards passing going zero for five on the night. Vidalia punted four times for a 30.5-yard average and had three fumbles, losing all three to Dodge.
Dodge County is now 1-0 in the young season and has an open date this Friday. The next game will be at home against the West Laurens Raiders on September 1, 2017. West Laurens will be looking to avenge last year’s loss to Dodge 3-0 at West Laurens. Please make plans to be there and cheer on our Indians.
Dodge County Indians Noah Wilcox (#24), Jadin Johnson (#35) and Vincent Mann (#65) are pictured pushing the Vidalia Indians back on Friday night in Vidalia. (Photo by Miranda Bush)
