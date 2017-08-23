County sells scrap metal

By Becky Holland
A large amount of scrap metal that has ended up in Dodge County at the landfill will be moved soon thanks to Johnson’s Recycling at four cents per pound.
The Dodge County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday night at their regular monthly meeting, to award Johnson’s with the contract to get rid of the scrap metal.
Bobby Peacock, county manager, explained that a large amount of scrap metal, consisting of old appliances, pipe and other scrap, had accumulated at the landfill. According to Peacock, he approached some individuals to see what the cost would be to get rid of the sheet metal.
After that, bids were accepted. “Telfair Metal said they would take care of disposing of it for two and one-half cents a pound. Johnson’s Recycling said they would do it for fours cent a pound,” Peacock said. Johnson’s would also remove the scrap from the area.
“Do we know how much metal is out there?” commissioner Karen Cheek asked.
Peacock said, “I have no idea, but it is not 200 tons.”
Commissioner Terry Niblett asked Peacock if Johnson’s would remove the metal. “Yes, they said they would,” Peacock replied.
With that, Niblett made a motion to accept the higher bid, since Johnson’s would move the scrap from the property. After a second was made, the unanimous vote was taken.
Frank Erwin, a local certified public accountant, presented to the board, the 2016 Dodge County Audit. While hitting some high points of the lengthy audit, Erwin pointed out that in his independent audit report opinion, the county, as a whole, received a “good, clean opinion.”
“I didn’t find the county to be out of compliance,” Erwin stated. The board approved the audit so that Erwin could present the audit to the state on behalf of Dodge County.
