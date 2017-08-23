County sells scrap metal

By Becky Holland
A large amount of scrap metal that has ended up in Dodge County at the landfill will be moved soon thanks to Johnson’s Recycling at four cents per pound.

The Dodge County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday night at their regular monthly meeting, to award Johnson’s with the contract to get rid of the scrap metal.

Bobby Peacock, county manager, explained that a large amount of scrap metal, consisting of old appliances, pipe and other scrap, had accumulated at the landfill. According to Peacock, he approached some individuals to see what the cost would be to get rid of the sheet metal.

After that, bids were accepted. “Telfair Metal said they would take care of disposing of it for two and one-half cents a pound. Johnson’s Recycling said they would do it for fours cent a pound,” Peacock said. Johnson’s would also remove the scrap from the area.

“Do we know how much metal is out there?” commissioner Karen Cheek asked.

Peacock said, “I have no idea, but it is not 200 tons.”

Commissioner Terry Niblett asked Peacock if Johnson’s would remove the metal. “Yes, they said they would,” Peacock replied.

With that, Niblett made a motion to accept the higher bid, since Johnson’s would move the scrap from the property. After a second was made, the unanimous vote was taken.

Frank Erwin, a local certified public accountant, presented to the board, the 2016 Dodge County Audit. While hitting some high points of the lengthy audit, Erwin pointed out that in his independent audit report opinion, the county, as a whole, received a “good, clean opinion.”

“I didn’t find the county to be out of compliance,” Erwin stated. The board approved the audit so that Erwin could present the audit to the state on behalf of Dodge County.

Peacock brought before the board, a request from the Dodge County Magistrate County Constable for a new vehicle. “Our constable has been driving a 2010 Dodge Charger with more than 165,000 miles on it, and apparently, the engine has blown up… he is requesting the funds and approval to purchase a 2012 vehicle that has been driven by Georgia State Patrol post commanders that has 90,000 plus miles on it,” said Peacock.

He stated that the vehicle was to cost around $8,500.00.

Niblett wanted to know where the funds to pay for the vehicle would come from. Peacock said, “We have SPLOST (special purpose local option sales tax) funds allocated for vehicles.”

The board gave approval for the purchase of said vehicle.

As per the recent legal advertisement regarding the 2017 Tax Digest and millage rate, action was taken to approve the millage rate of 11.546. Peacock pointed out that was .010 less than the previous year’s millage rate. The millage rate was approved unanimously.

During the public comments, chairman Dan McCranie recognized Jimmy Cofield. Cofield presented a repetitive concern, regarding the physical status of Friendship Baptist Church Road. “It is in horrible shape,” he said. Cofield questioned the commissioners about the reasoning behind fixing other roads when the Friendship Baptist Church Road has been in bad shape a lot longer.

Commissioner Brian Watkins told Cofield, “I am not going to promise you that we will pave the road this year or when, but I will promise we will do something about it.” Watkins said the board would get the road department out there to assess the situation.

“They have been out there many times … he is not God … he can’t fix it the way it is now,” Cofield said.

Watkins said, “We will see if there is a better fix for now.”

After the public comments, McCranie called the meeting into closed session as pertaining to personnel matters. Upon coming out of the closed session, no action was taken. McCranie called for a motion to adjourn, which he received.
