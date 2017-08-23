How can we ban “assault weapons” when no one can define them? “Technically, any weapon ever used in an assault is an ‘assault weapon,’ but the beast that liberals pretend exists when it comes to guns is just a myth.”
Onan Coca on LibertyAlliance.com 8-12-57
Andrew J. Spieles, college student age 21, was sentenced in federal court to 100 days in jail for registering dead voters in Virginia for the Democrats. Remember when Virginia was considered a conservative Republican state? Mr. Spieles, a college student, is learning the old Democrat techniques of vote fraud at a young age. Donald Trump was right. There was plenty of voter fraud in the 2016 election.
VDare.com has a column you should read. You’ll never see it in the leftstream press. It is the August 12, 2017 column titled: “The system revealed: Antifa, Virginia politicians and police work together to shut down #Unite the Right.”
Ann Coulter on 7-5-17 tells you all you need to know about big media’s view on illegal immigration - your life is secondary to the cause: “They won’t say the murderer was an immigrant. They never do.” As the Demoleft loses white voters big-time, they try to replace same with illegals, all considered pre-Democrats.
The Trump coalition substantially broadens the Republican base and results in a winning formula, unforeseen by self-appointed political “experts.” Isn’t this what millions of people have been clamoring to happen for years?
“If Communism was liberalism in a hurry, liberalism is Communism in slow motion.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
I miss Joe. He was one of the best writers anywhere.
Donald Trump has a roguish charm, claims columnist Rich Lowry. If voters bought Bill Clinton, why not Trump, a far better person than Clinton. Laura Ingraham says, “Trump speaks to that blue collar anxiety.”
Bill Clinton claimed in 2008 and 2014 that Republicans were “haters.” In 2014 Democrat Sandra Fluke (remember her?) was spewing heavy anti-Republican hatred. Of course liberals do what they accuse others of doing. In the 2008 election Bill Clinton and Joe Biden both claimed Barack Obama was not qualified to be president. Bubba Bill had a spouse running for president and Crazy Joe was running himself. Biden settled for the vice plagiarist job under his old adversary.
Assault weapons
