Letter to the editor

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, August 23. 2017
Comments (0)
Dear editor,
On behalf of the Dodge County chapter of Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) known as the Pine Barrens Volunteers Camp #2039, we express sorrow over the tragedy that took place in Charlottesville last week. While it is, at this time, unclear to us exactly who the individuals and organizations were that were involved, the one thing that is absolutely certain is that the Sons of Confederate Veterans had no connection to the event.
From all appearances, there seems to have been multiple groups of antagonists who showed up with helmets, shields and clubs, which serves as evidence that they fully expected a violent confrontation. In addition to this, it seems that the city’s authorities stood idly by and allowed the situation to get out of hand until it was too late. Where is the logic in any of this, and precisely what did it accomplish? As could have easily been expected, the outcome had tragic consequences and the SCV deplores the violence and loss of life that resulted from such emotionally-charged, irrational and calamitous circumstances.
The events in Charlottesville and across the country calling for hatred from both sides do not represent what the Sons of Confederate Veterans stand for. We do not represent hatred or bigotry; we are not a neo-Nazi or white supremacy organization. We are fathers, husbands, laborers, doctors, lawyers, preachers, teachers, and U.S. Veterans. We are just average Americans who proudly support our Southern heritage. Our heritage includes all races and nationalities.
In 1906, as the aging veterans from the War began dying off, General Stephen D. Lee charged that the sons of those veterans and his offspring protect the relics and tell the story of the Confederate soldier to future generations. Just as God told Joshua to have men build a “memorial” as a reminder of the Israelites crossing the Jordan River, memorials were erected to remember the dead from both sides of the {Civil War}.

No other group can legitimately make this claim and no other group or individual has just authority to define, re-define or represent the true Cause and history of the Confederate soldier, other than the Sons of Confederate Veterans. Confederate soldiers are officially considered American veterans and are supposed to be afforded the same protection as Union soldiers because of a law approved by the 17th Congress called Public Law 810, Feb. 26, 1929.
Robert E. Lee said, “I pray that, on this day when only peace and good-will are preached to mankind, better thoughts may fill the hearts of our enemies and turn them to peace.” In this spirit we denounce the hatred being leveled against our glorious ancestors by radical leftists who seek to erase history, and we will continue to fight these battles in court or by any and all other lawful and peaceful means. We likewise mourn the loss of life and repudiate in the strongest terms, attempts by any group that advocates hatred, bigotry or violence towards others, to use our symbols, or otherwise undertake to tarnish the good and glorious name of the Confederate soldier.
With that said, we abhor any unlawful act to remove our Confederate monuments and pray that when such actions arise across our nation, that you will join in voice with us and declare such actions as cowardly and unconstitutional.
If you would like to know more about the Sons of Confederate Veterans you can find us online at scv.org and gascv.org.
May God bless and bring togetherness to our country and a healing to our land.
K. M. Beck, Chaplain
Pine Barrens Volunteers #2039
Eastman, Georgia
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News