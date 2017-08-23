Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
On behalf of the Dodge County chapter of Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) known as the Pine Barrens Volunteers Camp #2039, we express sorrow over the tragedy that took place in Charlottesville last week. While it is, at this time, unclear to us exactly who the individuals and organizations were that were involved, the one thing that is absolutely certain is that the Sons of Confederate Veterans had no connection to the event.
From all appearances, there seems to have been multiple groups of antagonists who showed up with helmets, shields and clubs, which serves as evidence that they fully expected a violent confrontation. In addition to this, it seems that the city’s authorities stood idly by and allowed the situation to get out of hand until it was too late. Where is the logic in any of this, and precisely what did it accomplish? As could have easily been expected, the outcome had tragic consequences and the SCV deplores the violence and loss of life that resulted from such emotionally-charged, irrational and calamitous circumstances.
The events in Charlottesville and across the country calling for hatred from both sides do not represent what the Sons of Confederate Veterans stand for. We do not represent hatred or bigotry; we are not a neo-Nazi or white supremacy organization. We are fathers, husbands, laborers, doctors, lawyers, preachers, teachers, and U.S. Veterans. We are just average Americans who proudly support our Southern heritage. Our heritage includes all races and nationalities.
In 1906, as the aging veterans from the War began dying off, General Stephen D. Lee charged that the sons of those veterans and his offspring protect the relics and tell the story of the Confederate soldier to future generations. Just as God told Joshua to have men build a “memorial” as a reminder of the Israelites crossing the Jordan River, memorials were erected to remember the dead from both sides of the {Civil War}.
