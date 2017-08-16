The Dodge County High School (DCHS) and Dodge County Recreation Department (DCRD) will be sponsoring the DCHS/DCRD Football Camp, on Saturday, August 26, 2017, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Dodge County Recreation Department.
This camp is for DCRD football players between the ages of five and 12. There is no cost to attend, but players will need to bring their pads and helmets.
The DCHS coaching staff will be instructing.
Football camp to be held Saturday, August 26
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)