By Russ Ragan
The Dodge County High School Football Indians cranked up their 2017 season with a 37-0 pre-season win over Hawkinsville in a road game. The Indians will stay on the road for the official season opener this Friday against Vidalia. This game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
Head Coach Rex Hodges said there were some good and not-so-good things that came out of last Friday’s play. “It was good to put our kids out there against somebody else and see what we need to work on,” said Hodges. “We put the ball on the ground a few times, and we need to work on that,” he replied. “Our special teams were good, as we only made one mistake,” said Hodges.
The Indians’ defense played well all night and even scored on an interception return by Tim Johnson. The offense was lead by R.J. Carr, a junior, and freshman Noah Cummings had some strong series at quarterback in the second half.
The defense was lead by junior Vincent Mann and Johnson who is a sophomore.
