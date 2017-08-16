Eastman council will fund grant program

By Taelor Rye
Given the reported success of the Downtown Development Authority’s (DDA) façade grant program, the Eastman City Council has approved a transfer of $10,000.00 to the DDA in the form of a resolution.

Funds will be transferred from a budgeted line item for downtown development activities, which reserves $15,000.00. After the transfer, $5,000.00 will remain allotted for that purpose.

The façade grant program encourages improvements to downtown businesses’ storefronts by having the city match up to $1,500.00 toward renovations. Concerning the program, city manager Jason Cobb explained, “We have seen an overwhelming support from those in the downtown area.”

City council member Buddy Pittman added that the DDA has already matched funds for four businesses downtown and that the DDA already has funding for three more approved businesses. The total for those seven businesses is $8,985.00.

As of the DDA’s most recent meeting last Thursday, five more businesses have been approved, pending funding. The $10,000.00 transfer will fund those five businesses, with $2,500.00 to go toward other businesses that are approved in the future.

Cobb noted that the program has encouraged business owners to make improvements far beyond the $1,500.00 matched by the city, and he said that a total of 12 businesses have committed to participating.

“It’s really been a very good program,” Cobb added.

The city has also released applications for participation in the first quarterly downtown yard sale, allowing yard sale vendors and food vendors the opportunity to reserve 10-by-10 foot slots along Main Street.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 9, 2017. Booths must be set up by 8:30 a.m. and taken down by 5:30 p.m.

Pittman clarified that, on the day of the yard sale, Main Street will still be open to traffic, so as not to impede access to downtown businesses that are open on Saturdays.

The council approved a motion to collaborate with the Dodge County Courthouse for upcoming elections in the form of an intergovernmental agreement with the county.

Cobb noted that, per probate judge Al McCranie, the cost for the county to conduct early voting at the courthouse would total $15,875.00, substantially lower than the roughly $19,000.00 estimate, if the same services were provided at city hall.

Qualifying for the two city council seats up for re-election begins next week, and early voting is set to take place at the county courthouse. Voting on the day of the elections, however, will be held at city hall.

Eastman Fire Chief Carl Johnson delivered his monthly fire department report to the council, stating that the department responded to 26 calls for the month of July. Fifteen of the calls came from within the city limits, and the remaining 11 came from elsewhere in the county. Of those calls, concerns included a structure fire, gas leaks, medical calls and vehicle accidents, among others.

Eastman Police Chief Becky Sheffield told the council that, for the month of July, the police department patrolled 15,144 miles using 1,366 gallons of gas. Eastman police officers also responded to 1,082 calls and 18 wrecks.

Pittman and fellow city council member Prince Dawson spoke on a recent council retreat, commending Cobb, their fellow council members, city department heads and retreat presenters for their involvement.

Pittman said that he enjoyed that everyone was “able to talk about some large, long-term plans and goals” for the city. Dawson expressed that he would like to pull county officials into a similar retreat for unity across the county and its municipalities.

The city council’s next meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28.
