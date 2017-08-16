That’s why we call the pathetic Arizona RINO Senator John McPain. He’s the Democrats’ favorite Republican. The other Arizona Senator, Jeff “fakey” Flake isn’t much better. I’m convinced most voters everywhere know little about these characters’ voting records in every contest and simply vote for the familiar name. There’s news and there’s their news.
“One thing McCain and Flake have in common is an unwillingness to fight the insidious leftist agenda and an eagerness to attack any Republican who doesn’t belong to their old boys club.”
Dr. Kelli Ward 7-31-17
Dr. Ward, an Arizona physician, ran against McCain in the 2016 primary and did well, getting 40 percent of the vote, despite being outspent by 10 to 1, $10 million to $1 million. She is now running against Flake in 2018. Let’s hope she takes him out.
Her website is KelliWard.com. Ron Paul, M.D. endorsed Kelli Ward, D.O. in 2016 against McCain. Ron Paul is a big favorite of mine.
Donald Trump is trying to move The Stupid Party away from its Stupid moorings. Contrary to the media message, Trump is actually making progress. We dodged a bullet when we avoided Hillary Clinton. With Judge Neal Gorsuch we have a fine new justice. H. Clinton would’ve picked another social activist who legislates from the bench.
Good for Karen: It was Karen Handel 1, Cool Guy On Campus 0, in Georgia’s 6th District Special Election.
“It’s a big club…and you ain’t in it.”
George Carlin
Liberals hate Trump for being a white, heterosexual, Christian male, says Gail Jarvis on CanadaFreePress.com. I’m glad to see him writing for CFP. Yes, in this case Gail is a male.
“The key to understanding Trump has always been that he loves drama. The never-ending quarrel is what gets him up in the morning. He thrives in chaos and when he cannot find it, he creates it.”
TheZman.com
Remember the two U.S. Senate seats the Republicans forfeited to Democrats in 2012. They didn’t like their nominees (selected by Republican voters in those states) and they deliberately lost to Democrats by cutting off funding to both candidates. Next time the party establishment hits you up for a donation, remind them that they are The Stupid Party. I tell them so and they keep coming back to me. They never read my replies to them. I help individual candidates and thumb my nose at the party. You will recall also how the party rejected Donald Trump and pressured him to quit the race as recently as one month before the November election. They told Trump he couldn’t win and he defeated the party regulars before taking on the Democrats. Todd Akin (Missouri) and Richard Mourdock (Indiana) would’ve been fine Senators and both would’ve voted to repeal Obamacare, never mind McCain. They had the winning margin with those two fellows. Think about it – the idiots running the Republican Party planted the seeds of destruction five years ago when they didn’t contest those two seats in 2012.
Bumper sticker of the day: TRUMP the media.
Let’s hope Cal Exit passes and the once Golden State (fool’s gold now) goes out of the USA. Please take Oregon and Washington with you.
“Open borders, big families and the attraction of the welfare system will transform a state rapidly, as we can see from California.”
Brenda Walker on VDare.com 7-29-17
Yes, California was a conservative state, even in the 1960s. Ronald Reagan won the governor’s race there in 1966 by more than a million votes, his first try for political office. California was/is larger than most nations, actually was the 7th largest government in the world. Just as with Trump, naysayers claimed Reagan couldn’t win.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: TheBlackSpeePress.com, TheoSpark.net, SteynOnline.com, DailyKenn.com, WashTimes.com, Galganov.com, Ain4Truth.org, Sabrepoint.blogspot.com, LifeRebooted.net, LifeZette.com, MaryGrabar.com, 1stock1.com, AIM.org, ArtisGilmore.com, VolumeFiveBG.com, Newsbusted.org, HotAir.com, Ricochet.com, BizPacReview.com, Fool.com, LarryElder.com, JohnnyKramer.com, FightMusic.com, ColoradoGuy.com, CumbresToltec.com, AnnCoulter.co, LayfieldReport.com, CraigShirley.com, Investors.com, LostParks.com, AtlantaTimeMachine.com, IlanaMercer.com, UNZ.com, V Dare.com, Breitbart.com, DeSantis.House.gov, JimGossettComedy.com, NetRightDaily.com LibertyNews.com.
Marshall Miller