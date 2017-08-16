Dear editor,
God is not dead!
The way this nation is behaving, the citizens are acting as if God is dead. They don’t care, or he doesn’t see what they are doing. Making America a great nation will never happen as long as her citizens continue to turn from their Creator. The envy that so may Americans have developed, has placed them just one stop from hate, and they don’t realize it.
America is failing in training children. Their first school should have been the home, which is the place that is nonexistent with biological parents. Single parents are here, but it was not the way God designed things. Children don’t belong to parents; they are a gift.
When it comes to children, the right thing should be made easy and the wrong thing should be made hard. We need to say “no” to our children, when it is ok to say yes. Children need parents, not best friends. They need mothers and fathers. Children are the future leaders of this nation, looking at what our founding fathers had to say or their thoughts in establishing the rules for running this nation.
“The man or woman who fears no truth, has nothing to fear from lies.” – Thomas Jefferson.
“It is impossible to govern the world without God and the Bible.” – George Washington.
“America must remember that separation of church and state much never mean separation of religious values from the lives of public servants.” – Lindon B. Johnson.
Freedom will always be free if we are willing to pay the price for it. We have the right to disagree with each other, but not to rewrite history.
Sin needs to be forgiven, not explained, and neither alone needs the support of government truth. It can stand by itself. Morally wrong can never be legally right.
Americans have developed the “me” time, instead of the “we” time.
Whether some Americans wish to believe it or not, God is not dead, and he sees all that we do. Lord Bless.
Johnny L. Blacke, Msg (r)
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)