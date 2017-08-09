Legals August 9, 2017

1004 CONDEMNATIONS
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00 Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is here by notified that on June 14, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
EIGHT HUNDRED DOLLARS (800.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY; ROSSI .38 CALIBER SPECIAL REVOLVER, SN- DU51326, SILVER WITH BLACK GRPS (ESTIMATED VALUE $300.00); J.C. HIGGINS .22 CALIBER MODEL 88 REVOLVER, SN-583881, BLUE WITH BACK GRIPS (ESTIMATED VALUE $250.00). You are further notified that you may le a claim with in (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.?This 26th day of JULY, 2017.
NICOLAS PARKERSON Assistant District Attorney Oconee Judicial Circuit P.O. Box 1027 5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200 Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:?TREY WILLIAMS Oconee Drug Task Force 327 Pearl Bates Avenue Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00 Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is here by notified that on July 12, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
1 LG 43 INCH TV SN-60ZRMBW1AZ8S; 1 ELEMENT 32 INCH FLAT SCREEN TV SN-F6B6MOA1E32036; 1 SANYO 32 INCH TV SN- DO14O8S2101122; 1 ELEMENT 32 INCH TV SN- K1401268270011049; 1 X-BOX 360 WITH CORDS AND 4 CONTROLLERS SN-0290415112505; 1 FLOUREON DVR H.264; 1 SPEAKER BOX WITH KICKER SUBWOOFER; 1 PRIME GUARD PERSONAL DEFENSE SHOTGUN .68 CALIBER, 1703 MM DEFENSE BALLGUN, ITEM CODE B144; 1 PLASTIC GUN CASE; 1 CHEMISTRY SET; 1 SCHUMACHER BUILT 4 POWER COMPRESSOR AND BATTERY CHARGER; 1 SKILSAW CIRCULAR SAW 2.3 HORSEPOWER MODEL 5400; 1 TAYLOR ELECTRONIC SCALE; 1 EYECON TRAIL CAMERA SN-STRM1400973; 1 CENTER POINT RIFLE SCOPE SN-10-0702243; 1 ARROW RELEASE FOR BOW; 1 STIHL WEED EATER FS38 SN-4140-012-2327; 1 MURRAY M2500 WEED EATER SN-1K235D12476; 1 MURRAY M200 L LEAF BLOWER SN-2476101882; 1 CAMPBELL HAUSFELD ELECTRIC PRESSURE WASHER WITH HOSE AND WANT SN-65848; 1 HUNTER INDOOR FAN SN-Z1108532;?1 RYOBI 18 VOLT CORDLESS DRILL SN-CS104961713; 1 RYOBI 18 VOLT BATTERY CHARGER SN-DS1051; 1 1ST AUTO 12-VOLT AIR COMPRESSOR; 1 SCHUMACHER BATTERY CHARGER SN-82-G94026508AL; 3 FLOUREN IR COLOR CAMERAS; 1 DUAL ELECTRONICS MODEL XPE 2700, 211 CHANNEL POWER AMPLI- FIER SN-89638; 14 PILL BOTTLES PRESCRIBED BY DR. JON GLENN; 6 .380 CALIBER BULLETS; 1 LOCK BOX; 2 WOODEN HANDLES FOR AK-47 RIFLE; 1 BLACK POLYMER PISTOL GRIP FOR A FIREARM; 1 HORTON BONE COLLECTOR CROSSBOW WITH SCOPE; 1 SWORD; 22 7.62X39 BULLETS; 12 9MM BULLETS; 1 CYTAC PISTOL HOL- STER; 1 RIFLE BUTTSTOCK. You are further notified that you may file a claim with in (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, re turn receipt requested.?This 24th day of JULY, 2017.
NICOLAS PARKERSON Assistant District Attorney Oconee Judicial Circuit P.O. Box 1027 5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200 Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:?TREY WILLIAMS Oconee Drug Task Force 327 Pearl Bates Avenue Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00 Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is here by notified that on July 12, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
2002 SAAB, GRAY COLOR, VIN # YS3EH49G323033512.
You are further notified that you may file a claim with in (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, re turn receipt requested.
This 24th day of JULY, 2017.
NICOLAS PARKERSON Assistant District Attorney Oconee Judicial Circuit P.O. Box 1027 5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200 Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:?TREY WILLIAMS Oconee Drug Task Force 327 Pearl Bates Avenue Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00 Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is here by notified that on May 25, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
REMINGTON 870 EXPRESS MAGNUM, 12 GAUGE SHOTGUN, SN A491802M. You are further notified that you may file a claim with in (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested. This 3rd day of August, 2017.
NICOLAS PARKERSON Assistant District Attorney Oconee Judicial Circuit P.O. Box 1027 5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200 Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:?BECKY SHEFFIELD Eastman Police Department 5117 2nd Avenue?Eastman, GA 31023
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00 Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is here by notified that on June 23, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
SIX HUNDRED FORTY DOLLARS ($640.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY. You are further notified that you may file a claim with in (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.?This 26th day of JULY, 2017.
NICOLAS PARKERSON Assistant District Attorney Oconee Judicial Circuit P.O. Box 1027 5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200 Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:?TREY WILLIAMS Oconee Drug Task Force 327 Pearl Bates Avenue Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00 Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is here by notified that on July12, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in
Dodge County, Georgia:
ROMARM/CUGIR AK-47 WITH SURE FIRE SCOPE, SN-A139847 AND 2 AK-47 PRO MAGE MAGAZINES (ESTIMATED VALUE: $800.00); TAURUS MILLENIUM G2 9MM, SN-TJ023506 AND THREE MAGAZINES (ESTIMATED VALUE: $300.00) You are further notified that you may file a claim with in (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.?This 24th day of JULY, 2017.
NICOLAS PARKERSON Assistant District Attorney Oconee Judicial Circuit P.O. Box 1027 5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200 Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:?TREY WILLIAMS Oconee Drug Task Force 327 Pearl Bates Avenue Eastman, Georgia 31023
1006 CORPORATIONS/ BUSINESS
gpn 06
APPLICATION TO REGISTER A BUSINESS TO BE CONDUCTED UNDER A TRADE NAME STATE OF GEORGIA, COUNTY
OF DODGE
The undersigned hereby certifies that it is conducting a business in the County of Dodge, State of Georgia under the name: HAPPY TRANSFER and that the type of business to be conducted is money services business, and that said business is composed of the following: FIRST GLOBAL MONEY INC., 5733 RICKENBACKER ROAD, COMMERCE, CA 90040. This affidavit is made in accordance with the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, Title 10, Chapter 1, Section 490.
1011 FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
GEORGIA,?DODGE COUNTY?THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFOR MATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.?Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by JUDY B. HILLIARD AND BILLY RAY HILLIARD to COLONY BANK dated May 8, 2009, recorded in Deed Book 633, Page 180, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure two Notes in the total amount of Eighty Thousand Six Hundred Thirteen Dollars and 95/100 ($80,613.95) with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of September, 2017 the following described property:?ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN THE CITY OF RHINE, FRONTING 160 FEET ON THE NORTH SIDE OF SECOND STREET AND RUNNING BACK A DISTANCE OF 162 FEET TO AN ALLEY, BOUNDED NOW OR FORMERLY ON THE NORTH BY SAID ALLEY, ON THE EAST BY LANDS OF MRS. J.W. MOON, ON THE SOUTH BY SAID SECOND STREET, AND ON THE WEST BY THIRD AVENUE.?LESS AND EXCEPT: A LOT MEASURING 74 FEET BY 96 FEET HAVING BEEN CONVEYED TO MISS SUE RYALS BY MR. AND MRS. C. C. DINKINS BY DEED DATED JULY 31, 1954 AND FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 72 AT PAGE 437 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN WARRANTY DEED DATED DECEMBER 20, 2002 FROM COLONY BANK OF DODGE COUNTY TO BILLY RAY HILLIARD AND JUDY HILLIARD AS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 427 AT PAGES 63-64 IN SAID DEED RECORDS.SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.?The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Security Deed and by law, including attorneys fees (notice of intent to collect attorneys fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and pay able), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. ?To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is JUDY B. HILLIARD AND BILLY RAY HILLIARD or a tenant or tenants.
Pursuant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: COLONY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GA 31750. Telephone: 229-426-6000. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require COLONY BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
This 20th day of July, 2017
COLONY BANK As attorney in fact for JUDY B. HILLIARD and BILLY RAY HILLIARD
DAVID M. WOLFSON, P. C. Attorney at Law?1010 Williams Street Valdosta, GA 31601 229-257-0080
State Bar No. 773395
gpn 11
STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER?Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by LISA SHEFFIELD TO MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION
SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR SECURED FUNDING CORP., its successors and assigns dated November 18, 2005, and recorded in Deed Book 528, Page 78, Dodge County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR SPECIALTY UNDERWRITING AND RESIDENTIAL FINANCE TRUST MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-AB2, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $62,800.00, the holder there of pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, September 5, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
TRACT NO. 1: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN ORIGINAL LOT NUMBER TEN (10) IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONTAINED WITHIN THE FOLLOWING LINES: BEGINNING AT A CORNER ON THE ORIGINAL SOUTHWEST LINE OF SAID LOT NO. 10 AT THE POINT OF INTER- SECTION OF SAID LOT LINE AND THE WEST BOUNDARY OF THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE MILAN- CHAUNCEY (PAVED) HIGHWAY; THENCE RUNNING THE SAID SOUTHWEST LOT LINE NORTH FORTY-SIX (46) DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF TWO HUNDRED FIFTY (250) FEET TO A CORNER; THENCE RUNNING NORTH SIXTY-TWO (62) DEGREES EAST ONE HUNDRED AND THIRTY (130) FEET TO A CORNER ON THE WEST BOUNDARY OF THE SAID MILAN-CHAUNCEY HIGHWAY; THENCE RUNNING WITH SAID HIGHWAY BOUNDARY SOUTH SIXTEEN (16) DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF TWO HUNDRED FORTY (240) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
TRACT NO. 2: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING THAT PART OF LOT OF LAND NUMBER 10 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT OF LAND NO. 10 WITH THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF THE MILAN-CHAUNCEY PAVED HIGHWAY AND FROM THE BE- GINNING POINT THUS ESTABLISHED, RUN IN A NORTH SIXTEEN (16) DEGREES WEST DIRECTION FOR A DISTANCE OF 535 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE TURN AT AN ANGLE AND RUN IN A STRAIGHT LINE TO THE CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHERLY PROPERTY LINE AND THE EASTERLY PROPERTY LINE OF OTHER LANDS OF RUGH M. LIGHTBOURNE, BEING THE LAND ON WHICH HER DWELLING STANDS AND RUN THENCE ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID DWELLING HOUSE LAND TO THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF AFORESAID LOT OF LAND NO. 10; THENCE ALONG THE SAID SOUTHWEST LOT LINE IN A SOUTH FORTY-SIX (46) DEGREES EAST DIRECTION ALL THE WAY BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; ALL ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY OF SAID PROPERTY MADE BY H.G. MCCRANIE, SURVEYOR, DATED AUGUST 20, 1957, AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 77.
PARCEL/TAX I.D.#: 041/032.2005
COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 1346 MILAN CHAUNCEY ROAD, CHAUNCEY, GA 31011. Said property is known as 1346 MILAN CHAUNCEY ROAD, CHAUNCEY, GA 31011, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of LISA SHEFFIELD, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST OR TENANT(S).
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR SPECIALTY UNDERWRITING AND RESIDENTIAL FINANCE TRUST MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-AB2 as Attorney-in-Fact for LISA SHEFFIELD
File no. 16-062265?SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP* Attorneys and Counselors at Law 211 Perimeter Center Parkway, N.E., Suite 300?Atlanta, GA 30346?770-220-2535/SJ shapiroandhasty.com.
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER?By virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from IV LEAGUE PROPERTIES, LLLP, TO MORRIS BANK dated June 9, 2010, filed for record June 24, 2010, and recorded in Deed Book 659, Pages 122-141, DODGE County, Georgia Records, said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure an Unconditional Guaranty dated June 9, 2010, guaranteeing certain obligations payable to Lender in the original principal sum of Three Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($3,700,000.00), together with all extensions and renewals thereof, with interest on the unpaid balance until paid, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door at DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in September, 2017, various tracts of property more particularly described as follows: SEE ATTACHED EXHIBIT “A” FOR LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, nonpayment of the monthly installments on said loan. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, including attorneys’ fees.
The individual entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is:
MORRIS BANK, 301 BELLEVUE AVE., DUBLIN, GA 31021, 478-272- 5202. Please understand that the secured creditor is not required to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument.
Said property will be sold as the property of Debtor subject to all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to ad valorem taxes and/or assessments, which constitute liens on the property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, and also subject to the provisions of O.C.G.A. § 9-13-172.1, which permits the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia under limited circumstances.
MORRIS BANK Attorney-in-Fact for
IV LEAGUE PROPERTIES, LLLP JOSHUA E. KIGHT, ESQ. P. O. Box 816, Dublin, GA 31040
EXHIBIT “A”
ALBERT LAMPKIN TRACT MAP & PARCEL N0. 025-023 87.25 ACRES: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the 15th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia and being the northeast 1/2 of Lot of Land No. 163, containing 101 1/4 acres, more or less.
Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 163 in the 15th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, consisting of 14 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described on a Plat of Survey prepared by Freddie J. Hattaway, Georgia Registered Land Surveyor No. 2467, dated June 19, 2010, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 38, Page 35, said plat and the recording thereof being incorporated herein and made a part hereof by reference for a more descriptive and all other legal purposes.
This being the same land as conveyed to Land Management Associates, Inc. recorded in Book 231, Pages 792 - 793 (Albert Lampkin Tract) in Dodge County Clerk’s Office.
GIDDENS TRACT PART OF MAP & PARCEL NO. 059-113
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, containing 191 1/2 acres, more or less; and consisting of 24 acres in Land Lot No. 229, in the west corner of said lot and being all of that part of said lot lying west of the Eastman and Rawlins public road; and consisting of 167 1/2 acres, more or less, in Land Lot No. 252, being all of said land lot located westerly of the above-mentioned road.
Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying in original Land Lot No. 229 of the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, being further described as follows: To find the point of beginning, begin at the west corner of said land lot and run north .47°23’47” east 589.35 feet to an iron pin and the point of beginning; from the point of beginning thus established run north 47°23’47” east 200 feet to a tree; thence south 57°55’36” east 403.82 feet to an iron pin on an unpaved county road; thence south 27°24’20” west 113.50 feet to an iron pin; thence north 67°38’31” west 472.68 feet to an iron pin and the point of beginning. Said tract or parcel of land containing 1.51 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described as Tract A on that certain plat of survey prepared by Olin J. McLeod and of record in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 23, page 219, said plat together with the record thereof, being by reference incorporated herein and made a part hereof.
Also Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying in original Land Lot No. 229 in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, being more particularly described as follows: To find the point of beginning, begin at the west comer of said land lot and run north 47°23’47” east 789.35 feet to a tree and the point of beginning. From the point of beginning thus established, run north 47°23’47” east 291.61 feet to an iron pin; thence south 41°49’30” east 323.83 feet to an iron pin and unpaved county road; thence south 27°24’20” west 192.7 feet to an iron pin; thence north 57°55’36” west 403.82 feet to a tree and the point of beginning. Said tract of land being more particularly described as Tract B on that certain plat of survey made by Olin J. McLeod, of record in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 23, page 219, said plat together with the record thereof, being by reference incorporated herein and made a part hereof. Said lands being 1.97 acres, more or less.
Also Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in original Land Lot No. 229
in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, more particularly described as follows: To find the point of beginning, begin at the west corner of said lot and run north 47°23’47” east 980.96 feet to an iron pin and the point of beginning, from the point of beginning thus established, run north 47°23’47” east 458.39 feet to an iron pin; thence south 41°49’30” east 151.89 feet to an iron pin and an unpaved county road; thence south 26°45’39” west 338.98 feet to an iron pin; thence south 27°18’51” west 152.78 feet to an iron pin; thence north 41°49’30” west 323.83 feet to an iron pin and the point of beginning. Said tract or parcel containing 2.51 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described as Tract C on that certain plat of survey made by Olin J. McLeod and of record in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 23, page 219, said plat together with the record thereof being by reference incorporated herein and made a part hereof.
Also Less and Except: That certain easement of right-of-way from Albert D. Glass to Georgia Power Company which is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Deed Book 121, Page 557 and being described as all that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lots 251 and 252 of the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, and being more particularly described as follows: To establish the Point of Beginning, COMMENCE at a comer common to Land Lots 260, 261, 280 and 281; extending thence North 45°48’West along the dividing line between Land Lots 260 and 281, 675 feet to a point; thence North 01°58’ West 1576.5 feet to a point; thence North 26°46’ East 1228.0 feet to a point; thence North 28° 22’ East 23402 feet to the lands of the Grantor herein and the Point of Beginning; thence from said Point of Beginning North 45°00’ West along the dividing line between lands of John S. Candler, Estate and lands of the Grantor herein 128.6 feet to the Northwesterly line of Land Lot 251; thence South 45° 30’ West along the dividing line between lands of John S. Candler, Estate and lands of the Grantor herein, said dividing line also being the dividing line between Land Lots 251 and 252, 472.9 feet to the Westerly right-of-way line of the Company’s existing 100 foot right- of-way heretofore acquired on its Dublin-Eastman Transmission Line; thence North 28°22’ East along said existing Westerly right-of-way line 1427.9 feet to the center of a county road and lands of Kennie W. Braswell and lands of the Grantor herein, said dividing line is located in the center of a county road 295.9 feet to a point; thence South 28°22’ West 876.1 feet to lands of John S. Candler, Estate and the Point of Beginning.
The above described strip of land includes and embraces an existing 100 foot right-of-way heretofore acquired by the Company on its Dublin-Eastman Transmission Line by Eastman dated September 3, 1926, from Eastman Turpentine Company to Georgia Power Company and recorded in Deed Book 26, Page 381 and by Easement dated October 29, 1926, from W. R. Hall to Georgia Power Company and recorded in Deed Book 26, Page 390 both in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge County, Georgia.
Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot Numbers 229 and 252 in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, consisting of 30 Acres, more or less, and being more particularly described and shown on that certain Plat of Survey dated May 30, 2013, made for William L. Faulk, Jr., by Freddie Hattaway, Georgia Registered Land Surveyor, and found recorded in Plat Book 39, Page 99, in Deed Records of Dodge County, Georgia; said Plat being incorporated herein and made a part hereof by reference thereto.
This being the same land as conveyed to Land Management Associates, Inc. recorded in Book 236, Pages 141 - 143 (Giddens Tract) in Dodge County Clerk’s Office.
KARSTEN TRACT PART OF MAP & PARCEL NO. 059-113
All that farm land in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, known as the old Harrell Place, consisting of 202 1/2 acres, more or less, and described more particularly as being all the northeast half of Land Lot No. 250 and all the southwest half of Land Lot No. 231, both of said tracts situated, lying and being in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, and lying adjacent and forming one body containing 202 1/2 acres, more or less.
Less and Except: All that portion of land belonging to Mrs. Elizabeth P. Karsten, which lies within the right of way lines as shown on the plan for Federal (State) Aid Project No. 1533- D, which plans are on le in the Office of the State Highway Board of Georgia, Atlanta, Georgia. Said right-of-way beginning at Station 139-50, which is boundary line between the lands of Mrs. Freeman Graham, and Mrs. Elizabeth P. Karsten, and continuing to Station 171-85, which is the boundary line between the lands of Mrs. Elizabeth P. Karsten and John Hancock Life Insurance Company. The right- of-way is 130 feet wide, bounded by the centerline of the highway location and a line parallel to and a distance of 65 feet from the said centerline on each side. The right- of-way begins and ends where the said highway location enters and leaves said property lines as already established as above indicated and total approximately 3,235 lineal feet or 9.654 acres.
Also Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Sixteenth (16th) Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, and being all of that portion of the Southwest one-half of Land Lot Number 231 which lies to the West of Georgia Highway Number 117 and to the North of Eagle Ridge Subdivision, said subdivision being more particularly shown on that certain plat of survey found re corded in Plat Book 21, Page 27, in the Deed Records of Dodge County, Georgia, the property herein conveyed containing 17.50 acres, more or less.
Also Less and Except: That certain easement from Albert D. Glass to Ocmulgee Electric Membership Corporation recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Deed Book 213, Page 353.
Also Less and Except: That certain easement from A. D. Glass to the Department of Transportation, State of Georgia, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Deed Book 213, Page 754.
Also Less and Except: That certain right-of-way easement from A. D. Glass to Southern Bell Telephone & Telegraph Company recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Deed Book 214, Pages 599-601.
Also Less and Except: That certain right-of-way easement from A.D. Glass to Southern Bell Telephone Company, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Deed Book 215, Pages 642-645.
Also Less and Except: All those tracts or parcels of land being in Land Lot 250 of the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, and known as Eagle Ridge Subdivision shown on a plat thereof of record in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Dodge County in Plat Book 21, Page 27.
Also Less and Except: All that Tract or Parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land lot Number 250 in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, containing 40 Acres, more or less, as shown on that certain Plat of Survey prepared by Ronny Barron, Georgia Registered Land Surveyor, dated January 29, 2015, and recorded in Plat Book 39, page 245, Dodge County Records.
This being the same land as conveyed to Land Management Associates, Inc. recorded in Book 236, Pages 144 - 145 (Karsten Tract) in Dodge County Clerk’s Office.
MILLS EDWARDS COMMISSARY TRACT MAP & PARCEL NO. 048- 028 24.41 ACRES
Tract 1: All that certain tract or parcel of land containing 56.9 acres, more or less, of Lot of Land No. 37
in the 15th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, and being all that portion of said lot lying northeast of the run of Sugar Creek, the southwest of the Eastman and Rhine Highway and better known as the B.T. Burch lands.
Tract 2: All of the northeast one-half of the west quarter of Lot of Land No. 37 in the 15th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, containing 25 acres, more or less.
Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in original Land Lot No. 37 in the 15th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia and being further described as follows: Begin at the intersection of the centerline of Congo Lane and the northwest right-of-way of State Route 117 and run in a direction of south 3°24’20” west a distance of 1,268.2’ to an iron pin and the point of beginning. From the point of beginning thus established, run north 89° west a distance of 225 feet to a point; thence run south 52°27’40” west a distance of 70 feet along an old fence and painted line to a point; thence run along the line of Sugar Creek in a direction of south 57°46’ east a distance of 1,455.3 feet to a point; thence run north 3°32’40” east a distance of 799 feet to an iron pin and the point of beginning. Said tract or parcel containing 12.32 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described on that certain plat of survey made by Jim H.
Ross, in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 25, Page 60. Said plat by reference incorporated herein for descriptive and all legal purposes.
This being the same land as conveyed to Land Management Associates, Inc. recorded in Book 236, Page 146 (Mills Edwards Commissary Tract) in Dodge County Clerk’s Office.
SUGAR CREEK TRACT MAP & PARCEL NO. 048-026A 43.10 ACRES
43 acres, more or less, of Land Lot Nos. 54 and 37 in the 15th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, being all of the north quarter of Land Lot No. 54, and the southwest half of the west quarter of said Land Lot No. 37, except the following described 32 acres in the form of a rectangle: Beginning at a point on the northwest line of said Land Lot No. 54, equally distant from the north and west comer of said lot and running in a northeasterly direction along the northwest lines of Lot Nos. 54 and 37, a distance of 560 yards; thence at right angles in a southeasterly direction a distance of 280 yards; thence at right angles in a southwesterly direction a distance of 560 yards; thence to the point of beginning, being the same land conveyed to Coleman Brothers by C.H. Peacock, Jr. by deed recorded in Book 41, pages 164-165 of said Dodge County Records.
Less and Except: That certain right-of-way deed form Albert D. Glass to the Department of Transportation, State of Georgia, recorded in. the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Deed Book 213, Pages 485-487
This being the same land as conveyed to Land Management Associates, Inc. recorded in Book 236, Page 148 (Sugar Creek Tract) in Dodge County Clerk’s Office.
CANNON TRACT MAP & PARCEL NO. 059-010 46 ACRES Fifty acres off of Land Lot No. 258 in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, described as follows: Commencing at the west corner of said land lot and running the northwest line on public road a distance of 1,383 fee, turning thence at an angle at south 52 degrees east a distance of 1,519 fee to center line of said lot, turning thence down said center line 757 feet to intersect the branch known as Gully Branch, thence down Gully Branch to original southwest line of said lot, thence along said line to west corner or starting point a distance of 1,425 feet, containing 50 acres, more or less, being the same land as described in a deed dated March 2, 1918, recorded in Deed Book 14, page 330, Dodge County Records.
Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the following lines: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 258 in the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, consisting of 1.99 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described as follows: To establish the point of beginning, begin at the intersection fanned by the southwest lot line of said land lot and the southeast right-of-way line of County Road No. 139, which is also known as Zebulon Road; thence run along the southeast right-of-way line of said road in a northeasterly direction a distance of 445.50 feet to the point of beginning and from said point of beginning thus established run south 52 degrees east a distance of 209 feet to a point; thence run 46 degrees east a distance of 418 feet to a point; thence run north 52 degrees west a distance of 209 feet to a point located on the southeast right- of-way line of said road; thence run along said right-of-way south 46 degrees west a distance of 418 feet back to the place or point of beginning. According to a plat of survey prepared by Olin J. McLeod, GA R.L.S. No. 2259, dated January 8, 1990, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 24, page 4, and said plat and the recording thereof being incorporated herein and made a part hereof by reference for descriptive and all other legal purposes.
Also Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lot No. 258 of the 16th Land District of Dodge County, Georgia, and being 2 acres, more or less, as shown on a plat of survey made by F.B. Flourney, R.L.S., dated May 23, 1967, and recorded in Plat Book 22, page 103 Dodge county Records, said plat of survey and the record thereof are incorporated herein for a complete and accurate description. Said property is particularly described as beginning at a point on the southeastern right-of- way margin of Dodge County Road No. 139 (80 foot right-of-way) said point being located 965 feet northeast of the intersection of said right- of-way margin with the west corner of land lot 258; from said point of beginning thence south 52 degrees east a distance of 209 feet to a point; thence north 46 degrees east a distance of 418 feet to a point; thence north 52 degrees west a distance of 209 to a point on the said southeasterly margin of County Road 139; thence south 46 degrees west a distance of 418 feet along said right-of- way margin back to the point of be- ginning. Said property is a portion of that conveyed by R.H. Giddens to A.D. Glass in Warranty Deed recorded in Deed Book 60, page 220, Dodge County Records.
This being the same land conveyed to Land Management Associates, Inc., recorded in Deed Book 236, page 138-139 (Cannon Tract) in Dodge County Clerk’s Office.
gpn 11
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY.
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from JUSTIN MARLIE MULLIS to LYNN S. BRIDGES dated March 30, 2012, and recorded in Deed Book 703 at Pages 4-7 in the Deed Records of DODGE County, Georgia, said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of THIRTY-THOUSAND AND 00/100 ($30,000.00) with interest at the rate specified there in, will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in September, 2017, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF CHESTER, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS LOTS 9, 10, 11, 12, AND 13 IN BLOCK “O” ACCORDING TO A SURVEY THEREOF MADE BY J. P. MCDANIEL, C.E., IN MAY 1903, ALL OF SAID LOTS HAVE A FRONTAGE OF 30 FEET, FACING EAST ON LAURENS STREET, EXCEPT LOT NO. 10, WHICH HAS A FRONTAGE OF 31 FEET, AND ALL RUN BACK A DEPTH OF 110 FEET OF EVEN WIDTH, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF.
AND: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF CHESTER, DODGE COUNTY, GEOR- GIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS LOTS FOURTEEN (14), FIFTEEN (15), AND SIXTEEN (16) IN BLOCK “O”, ACCORDING TO THE MCDONALD SURVEY OF SAID TOWN MADE IN MAY 1903, EACH OF SAID LOTS HAVING FRONTAGE OF 30 FEET AND RUNNING BACK A DEPTH OF 100 FEET, TOGETHER WITH THE IMPROVEMENTS THEREON, AND BEING A PART OF THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY MRS. MARY M. LINSY TO C. A. GRAHAM, MARCH 10, 1953, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 70, PAGE 125 IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK, DODGE SUPERIOR COURT. SAID PLAT REFERRED TO IS RECORDED IN CHARTER BOOK “A”, PAGE 26, SAID CLERK’S OFFICE.
SAID LANDS ARE THE IDENTICAL LANDS DESCRIBED IN THE FOLLOWING DEEDS: (A) DEED FROM WOODIE SANDERS TO LYNN BRIDGES DATED APRIL 17, 1992, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 226, PAGE 378, SAID DODGE COUNTY RECORDS, AND (2) DEED FROM C. A. GRAHAM TO LYNN S. BRIDGES DATED APRIL 3, 1998, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 302, PAGE 58, SAID DODGE COUNTY RECORDS. SAID DEEDS ARE INCORPORATED HEREIN IN THEIR ENTIRETY IN AID OF THIS DESCRIPTION.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note, including but not limited to the nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorney’s fees and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold subject to the following which may affect the title to said property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments, all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed. TO THE BEST OF THE KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS STEVE A. MORRIS OR HIS TENANT(S).
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; (2) O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1; and (3) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
LYNN S. BRIDGES As Attorney in Fact for JUSTIN MARLIE MULLIS
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC P. O. Box 4218?Eastman, Georgia 31023 478-374-1505
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by TAMMY PIRKLE AND BOB E. PIRKLE TO CENTEX HOME EQUITY COMPANY, LLC, dated September 27, 2005, recorded in Deed Book 528, Page 282, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-2 by assignment recorded in Deed Book 695, Page 227, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of SEVENTY-TWO THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SIXTY-SIX AND 50/100 DOLLARS ($72,666.50), with interest thereon as set forth there- in, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in September, 2017, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF?The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST 2006-2, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-2 IS THE HOLDER OF THE SECURITY DEED TO THE PROPERTY IN ACCORDANCE WITH OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: WELLS FARGO HOME MORTGAGE A DIV. OF WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., PO BOX 10335, DES MOINES, IA 50306 1-800-416-1472. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is TAMMY PIRKLE AND BOB E. PIRKLE or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 958 MCRAE HIGHWAY, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST 2006-2, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-2 as Attorney in Fact for TAMMY PIRKLE AND BOB E. PIRKLE MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT
PIERCE, LLC?1544 Old Alabama Road?Roswell, Georgia 30076 www.foreclosurehotline.net EXHIBIT “A”?THE FOLLOWING TRACT OF LAND, TO WIT:?ALL THAT CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 6 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY CENTRAL SOUTH SURVEYING, DATED APRIL 4, 2005, RECORD- ED IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGES 31, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDED COPY THEREOF ARE INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE FOR ALL PURPOSES. MR/kdh 9/5/17?Our file no. 5217217 - FT12
1012 FORFEITURE/ SEIZURE
gpn 12
NOTICE:TYEASHA SPIVEY & DONTAE
RUSSELL 2008 CHEVY MALIBU VIN # 1G1ZH57B58F272257 In accordance with the official code of Georgia § 40-11-5, the above described vehicle has been declared abandoned and subject to a lien for redemption of fees due. A complete list of all fees is attached to this notice. Total due $1,000.00 as of today (07/20/17) and
$25.00 a day there after.
Name of towing company: R.W. ELITE TOWING & TRUCKING, LLC?Location of Recovery: Hwy 341 Date of Recovery: 07/06/17
Date declared Abandoned: 07/20/17
1014 MISCELLANEOUS LEGALS
gpn 14
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY?STATE OF GEORGIA?Civil Action File Number: 17V-8147 PARKERSON CHURCH RESERVE, LLC,?Plaintiff?vs.?E. O. MEADOWS, RESPECTIVE HEIRS, DEVISEES, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND SUCCESSORS IN TITLE,?Defendant
NOTICE OF SUMMONS?TO: E. O. MEADOWS, RESPECTIVE HEIRS, DEVISEES, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND SUCCESSORS IN TITLE, Defendant(s) named above:?You are hereby notified that the above styled action seeking DECLARATORY RELIEF AND DAMAGES was led against you in the Superior Court Dodge County, Georgia on the 6th day of June, 2017 and that by reason of ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION entered by the Court on aforementioned date, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia and serve upon L. PERRY AVERY, JR., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 1446; Dublin, Georgia 31040, an Answer to the complaint within (60) days of the date of this ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION. WITNESS, the Honorable C. Michael Johnson, Judge of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia.?This the 20th day of June, 2017.
RHETT WALKER Clerk/Deputy Clerk Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia
gpn 14
PUBLIC NOTICE CELLCO PARTNERSHIP and its controlled affiliates doing business as VERIZON WIRELESS (VERIZON WIRELESS) is proposing to build a 310 Foot Guy Telecommunications Tower located at Fountain Road, East- man, Dodge County, GA 31023 (32° 13’ 34.6” North and 83° 3’ 26.7” West). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: J. MORGANDO, TERRACON, 2105 NEWPOINT PLACE, SUITE 600, LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30043, 770-623-0755 or joann.morgando@terracon.com
gpn 14
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA
change in the name of minor child from EMMA SAGE HARP to EMMA SAGE REYNOLDS.?Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be led with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said petition. This 20th day of July, 2017.
JOHN P. HARRINGTON State Bar No.: 329040 Attorney for Petitioner
1018 PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF DODGE STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF KIMBERLY HAMILTON SMITH, DECEASED ESTATE NO. P-17-9077
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION NOTICE TO: Any heir whose address is unknown MARLI SMITH HOWELL has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of KIMBERLY HAMILTON SMITH, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be led with the Court on or before August 11, 2017. BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of ling fees. If any objections are led, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE Judge of the Dodge County Probate Court
Probate Court of Dodge County Post Office Box 514-5401 Anson Avenue #110 Eastman, GA 31023 478-374-3775
Legals August 9, 2017
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)