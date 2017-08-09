A 20 year old Eastman woman lost her life in a one vehicle accident on the Antioch Church Road at approximately 2:09 a.m. on Saturday, August 5.
Ashley Nicole (Nikki) Graham died from injures she sustained in the accident. According to the Georgia State Patrol report, Graham was driving north on the Antioch Church Road. She apparently lost control of the 2008 Honda Civic EX she was driving, ran off the east shoulder of the roadway and overcorrected. The car went back into the northbound lane of the roadway.
Graham then apparently overcorrected again causing the vehicle to begin to rotate clockwise and go off the east shoulder of the road. Once the vehicle ran off the road, it traveled 47 feet on the grass shoulder when the driver’s side of the Honda struck the passenger’s corner of a parked 18 wheel log truck at 1384 Antioch Church Road. Graham was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
She was approximately 1/4 mile from her home.
Accident takes life of young woman
