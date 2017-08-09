Was Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, who murdered the attractive 40 year old white Australian woman, an affirmative action quota hire? I doubt you will hear this possibility discussed in the leftstream media, only on opinion Internet sites.
There are several columns about the Noor shooting. The gutsy Ann Coulter also has good coverage of the case in her column on VDare.com and AnnCoulter.com, also check out several columns on PowerlineBlog.com, recommended by Miss Coulter.
Forget overrated writers George Will and Kathleen Parker, media-designated conservatives. Your time could be better spent checking out James Kirkpatrick, Mary Grabar and Ilana Mercer, to name three of a long list of fine writers we’ll never see in newspapers or on television. You can find them all over the place on the Internet.
The city of Asheville, N.C. now hires employees by color above qualifications, says DailyKenn.com (a great site!). Whites need not apply. I thought race was not to be a factor in hiring.
“Voters who live off the taxpayers are the Democrats’ ace in the hole. The Democrats created big programs and never let the recipients forget it. This gives them an initial advantage of tens of millions of votes in any presidential election.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
“Who owns the border death truck tragedy? MEXICO!”
Michelle Malkin MichelleMalkin.com 7-26-17
Bumper sticker of the day: SPEAK ENGLISH.
Let’s hear it for global warming. After remaining open for the extended winter season for a near-record 270 days, Mammoth Mountain, California will close for snow sports on August 6. A late June snowstorm along with big winter snowfalls produced the long 270 day season. This was Mammoth’s second-longest season, surpassed only by the 1994-95 season, which kept the resort open from October 8, 1994 through August 13, 1995.
Randon thoughts
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)