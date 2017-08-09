Randon thoughts

Was Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, who murdered the attractive 40 year old white Australian woman, an affirmative action quota hire? I doubt you will hear this possibility discussed in the leftstream media, only on opinion Internet sites. 
There are several columns about the Noor shooting. The gutsy Ann Coulter also has good coverage of the case in her column on VDare.com and AnnCoulter.com, also check out several columns on PowerlineBlog.com, recommended by Miss Coulter.
Forget overrated writers George Will and Kathleen Parker, media-designated conservatives. Your time could be better spent checking out James Kirkpatrick, Mary Grabar and Ilana Mercer, to name three of a long list of fine writers we’ll never see in newspapers or on television. You can find them all over the place on the Internet.
The city of Asheville, N.C. now hires employees by color above qualifications, says DailyKenn.com (a great site!). Whites need not apply. I thought race was not to be a factor in hiring.
“Voters who live off the taxpayers are the Democrats’ ace in the hole. The Democrats created big programs and never let the recipients forget it. This gives them an initial advantage of tens of millions of votes in any presidential election.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
“Who owns the border death truck tragedy? MEXICO!”
Michelle Malkin  MichelleMalkin.com  7-26-17
Bumper sticker of the day: SPEAK ENGLISH.
Let’s hear it for global warming. After remaining open for the extended winter season for a near-record 270 days, Mammoth Mountain, California will close for snow sports on August 6. A late June snowstorm along with big winter snowfalls produced the long 270 day season. This was Mammoth’s second-longest season, surpassed only by the 1994-95 season, which kept the resort open from October 8, 1994 through August 13, 1995.

Mammoth plans to reopen in 100 days on November 9. Squaw Valley Resort, overlooking Lake Tahoe, closed for the “winter” on July 15, a record late closing date in the resort’s history. Read all about the “warming” at LATimes.com.
Good websites – many new ones, no need to capitalize: Bombthrowers.com, FightMusic.com, MatthewVadum.blogspot.com, Observer.com, DissidentProf.com, Fool.com, ZeroHedge.com, JohnnyKramer.com, JohnLeBout.com, BombThrowers.com, WesternJournalism.com, VDare.com, BeThePeople.com, WalterEWilliams.com, WalshFreedom.com, DrudgeReport.com, DailyKenn.com, RightWingVoice.com, TheGatewayPundit.com, CarolMSwain.net, Breitbart.com, AIM.com, OddsShark.com, HFontova.com, BallotPedia.org, DennisPrager.com, Conservative.org, JasonKessler.net, TheoSpark.net, ArtisGilmore.com, RememberTheABA.com, JedediahBila.com, 2Blowhards.com, CraigShirley.com, IlanaMercer.com, UNZ.com.
“Even by Stupid Party standards, Paul Ryan has been an utter disaster, failing not only to push through President Trump’s agenda, but even the GOP Establishment’s agenda.”
James Kirkpatrick on VDare.com  2-23-17
“Anyone who  believes in open borders does not care about his society.”
Dennis Prager  DennisPrager.com
Back in October 2013, Laurence Vance, savvy writer for LewRockwell.com, noticed the New York city council hiked the age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21. “But cheer up, if you are a woman in NYC under 21, you cannot buy tobacco, but at least you can still get an abortion.”
Laurence Vance on LewRockwell.com  11-1-13
“Mexico is a third-world slum, and we are FED UP with those who want to ‘fundamentally transform’ America to be like Mexico!”
John Lillpop   7-14-14
You just read all the way to the bottom – thanks!
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
