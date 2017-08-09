Dear editor,
Recently, we had to pay two emergency visits to Dodge County Hospital. On the first occasion, it required emergency room care only and a scan. Everyone from check-in to the emergency room staff (doctors, nurses, technicians, et al) was professional, knowledgeable, courteous, kind and efficient. On the second occasion, we had the same experience, however, this time, emergency surgery was required. Once again, we were so impressed with the expertise and professional abilities of all the Dodge County Hospital staff. Surgeon, surgery room staff and recovery room. Then the floor staff took over. Nurses, nutritionists, maintenance, food services, cleaning staff, we could not have asked for a more thoughtful group of professionals from shift to shift. We just want to let Eastman, Dodge County and surrounding communities know how fortunate and thankful we are to have Dodge County Hospital in our midst and we want to encourage everyone to avail themselves of this professional and competent group of people whenever they may be in need of medical services.
Walter and Susan Reid
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)