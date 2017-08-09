Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
What better way could we show our students and those who have dedicated their life’s work to teaching our children, that we care about them, than to pray for them? We, in Dodge County will have the opportunity on Saturday, August 12, 2017, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., to come together as a community and pray for God’s Hand to be on our Dodge County schools. On that day, the school buildings at DAC, Dodge Pre-K, South Dodge, North Dodge, Dodge Middle and Dodge High schools will be open for parents, students, teachers, administrators and other concerned community members to walk the halls and pray for the 2017-18 school year.
A host from our local churches will be at each site to provide a prayer guide that will have suggested scripture and prayers for our students and teachers. We hope you will keep these guides near all year, as a reminder to pray for our schools. We will also provide sticky notes for those who would like to leave a note of encouragement to the teachers and classes. Many comments come each year from the teachers, about how they use these notes all during the year to remind them that we, as a community, appreciate them and pray for them.
Following the school site walk of prayer, the community will have the opportunity to come together for corporate prayer at the Prayer Rally, to be held at the Dodge Middle School Gymnasium at 6:00 p.m. We encourage the community to come together as we pray for God to keep His Hand upon our Dodge County Schools and lift our students, teachers, administrators and school board, families and other staff such as bus drivers, maintenance personnel, dietary staff and others. We will be asking God for guidance, wisdom, leadership and safety during the 2017-18 school year.
Dodge County residents, we ask you to join us on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at the above school sites from 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. for on-site prayer and then at the Dodge Middle School Gymnasium at 6:00 p.m. for a community Prayer Rally.
Brenda Woodard
Dodge County Baptist WMU Team Leader
