Dear editor,
Being a “bitter clinger to my guns and Bible,” as that ex-fraud in chief (Obama) once labeled me and about 48 percent of other Americans a few years ago, which seems like a doggone lifetime now, given the misery this country experienced for eight years thanks to the other 52 percent of Godless Americans who put that Heathen in the white house, please let me submit a list of myths about Conservatives.
1. Conservatives are uneducated rednecks. 2. Conservatives are racist. 3. Conservatives are misogynist. 4. Conservatives are xenophobic. 5. Conservatives are intolerant and judgmental. 6. Conservatives are indifferent to the plight of the poor.
Where did I arrive at such a list of conservative attributes? From reading and listening to liberals who insist that all conservatives are guilty of all these positions.
The dirty little truth is that there are a percentage of conservatives who validate the list above, just as there are many liberals who validate the “myths” as well! From my perspective, in 70 plus years living on this planet, it’s always dangerous to lump everybody into a given category. Although, I must freely admit, as a retired cop both in the military and as a Texas peace officer, county deputy and city officer, I have a more paradigm in analyzing peoples’ behavior, so certain generalizations can often be made. For instance, almost all conservatives I’ve known support the death penalty and oppose abortion. Conversely, almost all liberals (Democrats) support abortion and oppose the death penalty. So, which is more logical, to spare the guilty and punish the innocent, or to punish the guilty and spare the innocent? Sounds to me (Herod the Great and Pontius Pilate) who condemn our Lord, were the first democrat voters. Why not call them what they are then, (DEMO-RATS).
By the way, “Pro-Life, Pro-Choice,” I wonder which side God would be on? Chew on that democrats.
TSGT. Joseph Bryan,
United States Air Force, Retired
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)