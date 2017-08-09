Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Two-party systems and the eventual destruction of democracy.
For the last several months, I have listened to the left-leaning bureaucrats behave like petulant school children. I have listened to their channeling of jilted middle school boys all puffed up and full of hormones. It seems to me that the only way to achieve some kind of harmony (i.e. progress) between the parties is to move to a non-partisan government. Conservatism and caution are more likely to promote productive, effective and cooperative behaviors. We must eliminate the destructive animus that serves only to lessen our respect for either party.
Think about it. Through the last few presidential cycles, Bureaucrats have established a pattern, a battle plan, if you will, designed to create ideological separation from their opponents. Policies proposed by the progressive left are continually regressing further to left as time goes by. Likewise, policies proposed by the conservative right migrate further to the right. The total effect is the creation of a widening ideological chasm, purposefully intended to cut off access to the middle ground where compromise is found. Ideological propaganda, intended only to inflame, will ultimately drive the conflict away from cooperation to warfare. The people of this nation deserve a governing body void of peddlers of socialism, fear mongers and obstructionists, who strive only to extinguish the heartbeat of democracy. The Bureaucratic party strives to purchase as many voters as possible with as many green cards, visas and any welfare entitlements necessary to stem the conservative ground swell. How does one solve the problem of an inaccessible middle-ground? We have but to visit the words of our pledge of allegiance to understand where our forefathers stood on this issue:
