Legals August 2, 2017

CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9161, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on June 23, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
SIX HUNDRED FORTY DOLLARS ($640.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY.
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9161, Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 26th day of JULY, 2017.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9161, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on July12, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ROMARM/CUGIR AK47 WITH SURE FIRE SCOPE, SNA139847 AND 2 AK47 PRO MAG MAGAZINES (ESTIMATED VALUE: $800.00); TAURUS MILLENIUM
G2 9MM, SNTJ023506 AND THREE MAGAZINES
(ESTIMATED VALUE: $300.00)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9161, Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 24th day of JULY, 2017.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9161, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on June 14, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
EIGHT HUNDRED DOLLARS (800.00) IN UNITED STATES
CURRENCY; ROSSI .38
CALIBER SPECIAL
REVOLVER, SN DU51326, SILVER WITH BLACK GRPS
(ESTIMATED VALUE $300.00); J.C. HIGGINS .22 CALIBER MODEL 88 REVOLVER, SN583881, BLUE WITH BLACK GRIPS (ESTIMATED VALUE $250.00).
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9161, Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 26th day of JULY, 2017.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9161, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on July 12, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
1 LG 43 INCH TV SN60ZRMBW1AZ8S; 1 ELEMENT 32 INCH FLAT SCREEN TV SNF6B6MOA1E32036; 1 SANYO 32 INCH TV SN DO14O8S2101122; 1 ELEMENT 32 INCH TV SNK1401268270011049; 1 XBOX 360 WITH CORDS AND 4 CONTROLLERS SN0290415112505; 1 FLOUREON DVR H.264; 1 SPEAKER BOX WITH KICKER SUBWOOFER; 1 PRIME GUARD PERSONAL DEFENSE SHOTGUN .68 CALIBER, 1703 MM DEFENSE BALLGUN, ITEM CODE B144; 1 PLASTIC GUN CASE; 1 CHEMISTRY SET; 1 SCHUMACHER BUILT 4 POWER COMPRESSOR AND BATTERY CHARGER; 1 SKILSAW CIRCULAR SAW 2.3 HORSEPOWER MODEL 5400; 1 TAYLOR ELECTRONIC SCALE; 1 EYECON TRAIL CAMERA SNSTRM1400973; 1 CENTER POINT RIFLE SCOPE SN100702243; 1 ARROW RELEASE FOR BOW; 1 STIHL WEED EATER FS38 SN41400122327; 1 MURRAY M2500 WEED EATER SN1K235D12476; 1 MURRAY M200 L LEAF BLOWER SN2476101882; 1 CAMPBELL HAUSFELD ELECTRIC PRESSURE WASHER WITH HOSE AND WANT SN65848; 1 HUNTER INDOOR FAN SNZ1108532; 1 RYOBI 18 VOLT CORDLESS DRILL SNCS104961713; 1 RYOBI 18 VOLT BATTERY CHARGER SNDS1051; 1 1ST AUTO 12VOLT AIR COMPRESSOR; 1 SCHUMACHER BATTERY CHARGER SN82G94026508AL; 3 FLOUREN IR COLOR CAMERAS; 1 DUAL ELECTRONICS MODEL XPE 2700, 211 CHANNEL POWER AMPLIFIER SN89638; 14 PILL BOTTLES PRESCRIBED BY DR. JON GLENN; 6 .380 CALIBER BULLETS; 1 LOCK BOX; 2 WOODEN HANDLES FOR AK47 RIFLE; 1 BLACK POLYMER PISTOL GRIP FOR A FIREARM; 1 HORTON BONE COLLECTOR CROSSBOW WITH SCOPE; 1 SWORD; 22 7.62X39 BULLETS; 12 9MM BULLETS; 1 CYTAC PISTOL HOLSTER; 1 RIFLE BUTTSTOCK.
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9161, Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 24th day of JULY, 2017.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on July 12, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
2002 SAAB, GRAY COLOR, VIN # YS3EH49G323033512.
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9161, Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 24th day of JULY, 2017.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of LOUISE CREWS HOWARD, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 10th day of July 2017.
LUCILLE HOWARD DRISCOLL
2533 Warwick Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC 27104
ANITA HOWARD KEIDEL
1173 Town Creek Dr.
Auburn, AL 36882
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
MISCELLANEOUS LEGALS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
Civil Action File Number: 17V-8147
PARKERSON CHURCH RESERVE, LLC,
Plaintiff
vs.
E. O. MEADOWS, RESPECTIVE HEIRS, DEVISEES, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND SUCCESSORS IN TITLE,
Defendant
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
TO: E. O. MEADOWS, RESPECTIVE HEIRS, DEVISEES, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND SUCCESSORS IN TITLE, Defendant(s) named above:
You are hereby notified that the above styled action seeking DECLARATORY RELIEF AND DAMAGES was filed against you in the Superior Court Dodge County, Georgia on the 6th day of June, 2017 and that by reason of ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION entered by the Court on aforementioned date, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia and serve upon L. PERRY AVERY, JR., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 1446; Dublin, Georgia 31040, an Answer to the complaint within (60) days of the date of this ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION.
WITNESS, the Honorable C. Michael Johnson, Judge of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia.
This the 20th day of June, 2017.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk/Deputy Clerk
Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: EMMA SAGE HARP
Minor child
Civil Action File No:
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
To: JIM HARP
By Order for Service by Publication dated 19th day of July, 2017. You are hereby notified that on the 20th day of July, 2017, the Petitioner filed suit against you for PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF MINOR CHILD.
You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, and to serve upon the Petitioner’s attorney JOHN P. HARRINGTON at this ADDRESS POST OFFICE BOX 130, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023 an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the first publication of notice.
Witness the Honorable C. Michael Johnson, Judge of this Court.
This 20th day of July, 2017.
RHETT WALKER, Clerk
Superior Court of Dodge County
NAME CHANGE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: EMMA SAGE HARP
Minor child
Civil Action File No:
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that AMY REYNOLDS, the undersigned, filed this petition to the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia on the 20th day of July, 2017, praying for a change in the name of minor child from EMMA SAGE HARP to EMMA SAGE REYNOLDS.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
This 20th day of July, 2017.
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
State Bar No.: 329040
Attorney for Petitioner
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF KIMBERLY HAMILTON SMITH, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P179077
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: Any heir whose address is unknown
MARLI SMITH HOWELL has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of KIMBERLY HAMILTON SMITH, deceased, of said County.
The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before August 11, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections.
All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Dodge County Probate Court
Probate Court of Dodge County
Post Office Box 514
5401 Anson Avenue #110
Eastman, GA 31023
4783743775
